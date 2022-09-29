Music Notebook: Eddie Vedder at Ohana, Rosalia at SDSU, David Bowie tribute at the Balboa

Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder will headline his fifth annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point this weekend. He is shown performing with the band at last year's edition of the festival, which he launched in 2016. The 2020 edition was shelved because of the COVID pandemic. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ohana Festival, with Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Pink, and more

It's been a year of heady highs and sobering lows for Pearl Jam co-founder Eddie Vedder, whose fifth annual Ohana Festival kicks off its three-day 2022 run Friday at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point.

He released an arresting new solo album, but then postponed several February solo tour shows — including one in San Diego — after contracting a serious case of COVID-19.

On May 3, Pearl Jam kicked off its 2022 U.S. tour, which had been pushed back from 2020 because of the pandemic. Later in May, several of those dates were canceled after two other Pearl Jam members — including drummer and San Diego native Matt Cameron — contracted COVID.

Pearl Jam subsequently canceled several European summer tour dates because Vedder suffered throat damage at an outdoor Paris concert, after inhaling smoke from fires sparked by climate change.

Then, on July 28, the second weekend of his 2022 Ohaha Festival Encore Weekend — which had been scheduled to feature Vedder, Alanis Morissette and the Black Keys — was canceled, presumably due to low ticket sales.

The good news is that Ohana's first weekend is going ahead as planned, with an inviting lineup that includes Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Pink, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard Billy Strings and more than two-dozen other acts.

Friday through Sunday. Doheny State Beach 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. $159 (single-day general admission ticket), $450 (three-day general admission pass), $499 (one-day VIP pass), $1,399 (three-day VIP pass). ohanafest.com

Rosalía

Can a young neo-flamenco vocal dynamo from Spain become, in just five years, one of the world's most arresting pop stars of her generation?

Absolutely, in the case of Rosalía, whose third and most recent album, this year's widely acclaimed "Motomami," finds her melding and twisting different genres — from reggaeton and hip-hop to bachata and drill — with skill, passion and a singular sense of purpose.

Her self-empowering song lyrics are just as potent as her music. And her charismatic performances have helped her win over audiences who have little or no familiarity with the flamenco traditions Rosalía's musical foundations are built upon.

Born Rosalía Vila Tobella, she is a native of Sant Cugat del Vallès in the Catalonia region of Spain. Flamenco originated in the country’s Andalusia region, about 435 miles away, but the music seems to be embedded in her DNA.

Her second album, 2018's "El Mal Querer," is likely the first commercially released album of its kind to first appear in the form of a graduate thesis (at Barcelona's Catalunya College of Music, where Rosalía was a student).

One of the biggest hits at the 2019 Coachella festival, she has yet to perform in San Diego. That should make Rosalía's sold-out debut concert here this weekend a night to remember.

8:30 p.m. Sunday. Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego. ticketmaster.com

"Celebrating David Bowie," featuring Adrian Belew and Todd Rundgren

At least two David Bowie tribute tours have stopped in San Diego in recent years. "A Bowie Celebration," led by his former keyboardist Mike Garson, has been at the Belly Up and Humphreys, while Holy Holy, a band led by bassist and former Bowie album producer Tony Visconti, was at the Music Box.

Now, get ready for "Celebrating David Bowie," which is headed by former Bowie guitarist Adrian Belew, whose many other credits include Frank Zappa and King Crimson.

The group co-stars 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren, who never worked with Bowie, but why quibble?

Belew and Rundgren will share the stage here at the Balboa Theatre with a seasoned band of musicians. The lineup includes Jeffrey Gaines, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, and at least three others who will focus largely on Bowie's best-known songs. The Balboa is, incidentally, just two blocks from the now sadly dormant Spreckels Theater, where Bowie memorably performed in 1991 with his hard-rocking band, Tin Machine.

8 p.m. Thursday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $36-$155. ticketmaster,com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .