Job Announcement: Lassen Community College: Maintenance Specialist II
First Review Date:10/14/2022Months of Employment: 12-Months. Provides a variety of semi-and-skilled work in the maintenance, alteration and repair of facilities and buildings. Works primarily in a single area of specialization (locksmith, painter, roofing, masonry, general carpentry, grounds, for example), yet is fully qualified and capable of performing related work at this level of skill and assisting others in higher classifications (advanced carpentry, electrical, plumbing, e.g.).
Lassen Land & Homes: Listings for October 2nd
Serving all of Janesville, Susanville, Litchfield,. Standish, and Lake Forest For Over 40 Years. MLS 202200534 This mobile home has been updated through the years with vinyl clad windows, a kerosene oil parlor stove, newer electric oven and paved carport plus an additional vehicle parking space in front. The Older mobile home needs interior painting and replacement floor covering in the kitchen. There is a small shed and private yard area on each side of the home.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – September 30, 1942
Problems of health and sanitation connected with conditions at the Susanville municipal dumping grounds were discussed at a meeting of city, county and sanitary district leaders at city hall Wednesday night. Uncontrolled dumping of garbage and rubbish at the grounds is reported to have created a serious health menace, which...
Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for October 2nd
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
Gold Run Realty: Listings for October 2nd
We are so pleased to bring you this 3,825 square foot, scribe fit real log home set on 11.57 beautifully treed acres in Janesville Ca just about 80 miles from Reno Nv with its International Airport and several medical centers. Lassen Banner Hospital in Susanville is just 10 miles away. Nearby recreation includes snowmobiling, horseback riding and exploring the National Forests. Of course, there is room on this property to develop your own horse facilities starting with an existing barn. Listed square footage includes the daylight basement with its wine cellar and pool table room. The third bedroom in the home is so large it has been renamed the “Bunkhouse” by the builder’s grandkids. No reason to wait for retirement to own a log home in the woods when this very special home is available now! Join us for the Fall Colors in the Mountains. 461-255 Janesville Grade MLS 202200444 offered at $995,000 and featured on https://www.cabinhomes.com.
Monthly Archives: October, 2022
SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar October 3, 2022 – October 10, 2022. Monday, October 3Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Rams V 49ers 5:15 – 8:15pm. Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings... Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd. Marshel Couso - Sunday, October 2nd,...
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Hey kids! Welcome to another Friday morning here in the best part of California!. October is on our doorstep, and it is a jam-packed, pumpkin-spice scented month here in Susanville with events like Dancing for a Brand-New Me, the Swing Symphony concerts, Oktoberfest at the Fairgrounds, the Rails to Trails Festival at the Depot, the Westwood Harvest Festival – right up until the big Halloween party in uptown, there is so much stuff going.
Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Lassen High School News and Information for Students and Parents
Lunch time tutoring has started with Mr. McCloskey during the first lunch only in room 111 all students welcome to come every day at lunch to get help with their assignments, 2nd lunch tutoring coming soon. Homecoming Dance is October 8th! Bids are on sale now for $15 at the...
SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar October 3, 2022 – October 10, 2022
Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Rams V 49ers 5:15 – 8:15pm. Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings $10, Mozzarella Sticks $10 and Cheesy Bacon Fries $10 are available for purchase and the bar will be open. (Now Accepting Visa and Mastercard) Monday, October 3.
PG&E’s Mobile Help Center in Greenville Tuesday for Dixie Fire Victims
Pacific Gas and Electric Company is hosting a mobile customer help center in Greenville where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Dixie Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking lot of Evergreen Market, 429 Crescent St., in Greenville...
