Casper Ruud left short of words seeing childhood hero Rafael Nadal crying at Roger Federer’s farewell, calls it “Touching and incredible”

brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
BBC
Novak Djokovic breezes to his first title since Wimbledon by winning the Tel Aviv Open
Top seed Novak Djokovic claimed his first title since winning Wimbledon in July with a dominant display against Marin Cilic at the Tel Aviv Open. Djokovic, 35, did not face a break point in the first set as he beat second seed Cilic in his first final since his All England Club triumph.
Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory
Having broken so many records over her tennis career, Serena Williams had one more lined up before retirement that not even she knew about. The post Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
atptour.com
Tiafoe: 'I’m Super Curious To See Where I Can Take This Tennis Thing'
Frances Tiafoe returns to Tokyo on the back of the biggest month of his tennis career, as he followed a run to the US Open semi-finals with two memorable Laver Cup wins — a doubles victory against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Swiss’ final professional match, and an event-clinching triumph for Team World against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Shakira Breaks Silence Over 'Difficult' Split From Gerard Piqué: 'I Put Everything I Had Into This Relationship'
After more than a decade together, Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué suddenly split this past summer. The breakup came as a shock to fans, especially since the private pair share two sons together, but the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner is slowly coming to terms with the ordeal despite it being "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi nets 60th career direct free-kick goal as PSG downs stubborn Nice side
Kylian Mbappe was the hero once again for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday as the French champions beat OGC Nice 2-1 at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi also on target. The legendary Argentine's wait for a direct free kick goal with PSG came to an end with...
Novak Djokovic lifts Tel Aviv Watergen Open title with victory over Marin Cilic
Novak Djokovic cruised to his 89th tour title as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open on Sunday (2 October).The 35-year-old, playing in his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, eased past second seed Cilic 6-3 6-4 to take his third tour-level crown of the year.Top seed Djokovic went through the tournament without surrendering a single set to become the first man to win on hard, clay and grass courts this season.Djokovic was threatened only briefly as he served for the first set, producing back-to-back aces to deny Cilic the opportunity to break back.The world No 7 broke swiftly in the second, too, and pushed home the advantage to win the match in one hour hour and 35 minutes. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic to meet in Tel Aviv final
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic converted 83.7 percent of his first-serve points while posting a 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory over Roman Safiullin of Russia on Saturday to reach the championship match of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Israel. The Serbian needed 95 minutes to complete the win. Djokovic committed just 10...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
Lauren Jackson’s Opals farewell one last dance for greatest of all time | Kieran Pender
Denied the fairytale ending in 2016, Jackson has finally bowed out in a manner befitting her status in Australian basketball
Novak Djokovic overcomes friend Vasek Pospisil to reach Tel Aviv semi-finals
Novak Djokovic defeated his good friend Vasek Pospisil to reach the semi-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.Having eased past Pablo Andujar on Thursday in his first ATP Tour match for more than four months, Djokovic had a tougher time of things against Canadian Pospisil before sealing a 7-6 (5) 6-3 triumph.The pair teamed up to found the Professional Tennis Players Association three years ago, and 149th-ranked Pospisil did not face a break point in the opening set.He then fought back from 5-1 down in the tie-break with four points in a row before Djokovic took it, while in the...
Andrea Bocelli shows talent runs in the family as he takes to the stage at London's O2 alongside son Matteo, 24, and daughter Virginia, 10
His incredible voice is known around the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family. As renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli was joined on stage by his son Matteo, 24, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia in London on Friday. The trio delighted fans at the O2 arena with a...
Watch Lionel Messi Score His First Free-Kick Goal For PSG In Win Over Nice
Messi has now scored 60 free-kick goals in his career - two more than Cristiano Ronaldo.
