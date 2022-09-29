Read full article on original website
Red Cross seeking volunteers in Texarkana area
A critical volunteer shortage across the country is hampering efforts by the charity organization to assist with disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida. The North Texas Region contains 121 counties, and Senior Disaster Program Manager Jeff Cottingham said that 90% of the Red Cross’s work is done through volunteers. Those wishing to sign up can visit the Red Cross’s website here.
Ten houses change hands in Columbia County during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 9 - 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes 10 residential sales, one land sale, and one commercial sale.
Hope Police Department: Warrants, accidents and arrests from September 12 to 19
Gremeko McMorris, 36, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Nicholas Washington, 40, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Benjamin Devenney, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Heather Williams, 43, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Kerry Love, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. ACCIDENTS:. 9.13.22. 1:55am in the...
Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession
25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam
Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
Man Charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest
Officer Austin Butts spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving on W. 4th Street Wednesday afternoon and immediately recognized it as the one that was stolen in Texarkana, Arkansas earlier in the day. When he turned on his emergency lights, the driver pulled over as if he was going to stop. However, he sped away at a high rate of speed as Officer Butts pulled up behind him and was putting his patrol car in park.
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
Day 11: Jury watches Taylor Parker interrogation videos
Taylor Parker told investigators that it was Reagan Hancock's idea to cut her unborn baby out of her own body on the morning of her murder.
Arkansas students work together to fight hunger
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lots of kids look forward to field trips, but a group of students in Arkadelphia had an out-of-class experience on Friday that was extra special. They collected food items to stock their school's food pantry, and earned themselves a day at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs.
Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences
Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
Phone, email scam uses fake warnings of non-payment of electric bills
If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be. cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers. requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our...
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys both have rested their cases in the trial of the woman accused of killing a pregnant mother and removing her unborn baby from her womb. Taylor Parker’s boyfriend at the time of the alleged incident took the stand Thursday, Sept....
Cass County Deputy Hits Mother Load
During a routine traffic stop, Cass County Sheriff’s Office discovered over $116,000 in cash. A deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the vehicle noticed the smell of marijuana. He suspected money laundering because they were in a rental with dark, tinted windows applied from the outside and not knowing exactly where they were coming from or going. He found three backpacks with $2,000 bundled with rubber bands and a counting machine. All three occupants were arrested and charged with money laundering.
Gruesome murder trial in New Boston continues with evidence presented from Texas ranger who interviewed defendant
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The murder trial of Taylor Parker continues in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing Hancock’s unborn child from her body. Texas Ranger Joshua Mason spent most of the day Wednesday, Sept. 28 in...
TXKToday.com : State and defense rest in fetal abduction case
Prosecutors and the defense rested on Thursday evening in the guilt or innocence phase of Taylor Rene Parker’s capital murder trial. The jury of six men and six women was instructed by Bowie County, TX, 202nd District Judge John Tidwell to return to court on Monday to hear closing arguments from both sides. The defense called no witnesses during this phase of the trial.
Texas judge: Traffic stop leads to money laundering charges and seizure of over $100,000
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Judge Travis Ransom took to Facebook on Tuesday to commend the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for discovering over $116,000 in cash during a routine traffic stop. According to officials, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana could be […]
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana
Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77. Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.
HCSO requests ASP investigation into inmate death
Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Hempstead County Detention Center Friday. At approximately 4:15 pm Friday, detention officers were notified of an unresponsive inmate. Detention officers responded to the inmate’s location...
