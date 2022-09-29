One of the most revealing moments of $oul $old $eperately comes in the form of a Tupac homage. Freddie Gibbs opens “Grandma’s Stove” by cribbing a couplet from Pac’s “Lord Knows,” a raw and unflinching description of living with depression: “I smoke a blunt to take the pain out/And if I wasn’t high, I’d probably try to blow my brains out.” “Lord Knows” is immediate and conversational, it feels like Pac staring you directly in the eye while expressing his pain. “Grandma’s Stove,” on the other hand, sounds incredibly lonely. Sevn Thomas & Neenyo’s beat is beautifully cold, glinting like light off a marble countertop in a kitchen no one uses. It feels like Freddie’s staring at his reflection, nursing a glass of expensive scotch on the bathroom sink, taking a moment away from his own lavish party.

