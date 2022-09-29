Read full article on original website
MC Lyte Says DJ Akademiks’ ‘Dusty’ Comments Are Proof 'There's More To Learn'
MC Lyte didn’t take offense to DJ Akademiks‘ recent disparaging comments about Hip Hop’s pioneers; she believes his opinion is proof that “there’s much more to learn.”. During a recent interview, Lyte also told SiriusXM host Clay Cane that she felt like that kind of...
Freddie Gibbs Blasted By Son's Mother Following '$$$' Diss
Freddie Gibbs‘ former lover Raven Tatum has spoken out after the rapper recounted details of their separation on his latest album, $oul $old $eparately. On the song “Grandma’s Stove,” the Gary, Indiana rapper addressed the 2019 incident that led to him taking out a restraining order against Tatum after accusing her of vandalizing his car.
50 Cent Revisits Coolio Saluting Him For Beating Up Three Guys: ‘Rest In Peace Legend’
50 Cent has shared a video of Coolio giving him props for fighting three guys following the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 29), the Power mogul posted footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, where the West Coast legend recalled the time 50 silenced a group of hecklers outside a club.
Diddy Once Tipped Someone $250K After Winning $2M In Vegas: ‘If I Win We All Win’
Diddy once gave someone a rather large tip when he was gambling at a casino in Las Vegas, preaching the idea that people win when he wins. During his visit to iHeartRadio’s Countdown show, the Bad Boy Records mogul revealed he gave a casino dealer a $250,000 tip after coming out on top in an unspecified game, which he appeared to do out of the goodness of his heart.
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
Lil Zay Osama Arrested On IG Live After Allegedly Leaving Machine Gun In Uber
Lil Zay Osama was denied bail by a Brooklyn federal court judge after the rapper was arrested for allegedly leaving a retrofitted machine gun in an Uber. He inadvertently documented his arrest on IG Live. According to the New York Post, Brooklyn federal prosecutors claimed the car’s driver noticed that...
Lil Nas X Suffers Bathroom Emergency During Atlanta Show: ‘I’ll Be Right Back’
Lil Nas X found himself having to rush off for an emergency bathroom break during a show in Atlanta earlier this week. On Tuesday (September 27), the “Old Town Road” star performed at the Coca-Cola Roxy as part of his Long Live Montero tour. During one of the show’s costume change interludes, Lil Nas X remained off stage for an extra few minutes due to nature calling.
21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations
21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
Kanye West Teases His Involvement In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kanye West has Rihanna fans wondering if he may be involved in her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, thanks to a cryptic post on InstaStories. In the temporary post shared on Friday (September 30), Ye shared a screenshot of a recent DailyMail article about who Rihanna might invite to join her on stage for her Super Sunday appearance on February 12, 2023.
Diddy Gives Gunna Pep Talk In Prison Phone Call: 'It's Gonna Make You Stronger'
Diddy is among those looking to keep Gunna’s spirits high as he awaits trial in the YSL (Young Slime Life) RICO case. On Saturday (October 1), the Bad Boy boss posted a video on Instagram documenting a recent phone conversation with the currently jailed rapper, in which he encouraged him to “keep the faith” and “stay laser focused.”
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
Lil Uzi Vert Cooks Up Some Fire In The Kitchen For City Girls Boo JT — Literally
Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t just cook up some fire in the studio, he does in the kitchen also — that’s if his girlfriend’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by. While cheffing up a meal on the East Coast for City Girl JT on Thursday night (September 29), Uzi nearly set the kitchen ablaze.
Freddie Gibbs ‘$oul $old $eparately’ Is A Big Budget Victory Lap
One of the most revealing moments of $oul $old $eperately comes in the form of a Tupac homage. Freddie Gibbs opens “Grandma’s Stove” by cribbing a couplet from Pac’s “Lord Knows,” a raw and unflinching description of living with depression: “I smoke a blunt to take the pain out/And if I wasn’t high, I’d probably try to blow my brains out.” “Lord Knows” is immediate and conversational, it feels like Pac staring you directly in the eye while expressing his pain. “Grandma’s Stove,” on the other hand, sounds incredibly lonely. Sevn Thomas & Neenyo’s beat is beautifully cold, glinting like light off a marble countertop in a kitchen no one uses. It feels like Freddie’s staring at his reflection, nursing a glass of expensive scotch on the bathroom sink, taking a moment away from his own lavish party.
Lupe Fiasco Proclaims 'The Cool' His Best Album: 'I'm Not Bullshittin''
EXCLUSIVE – Lupe Fiasco has hit another career milestone as his second album, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, was just officially certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than one million units. Released on December 18, 2007, the Chicago lyricist’s critically acclaimed LP spawned the hit single...
Kendrick Lamar Reveals His 'Mount Rushmore Of Style'
Kendrick Lamar has made no secret of his musical influences — 2Pac, DMX and JAY-Z, to name just a few — but when it comes to fashion, there’s one name in particular he holds in high regard. The Pulitzer Prize-winner took to Twitter on Thursday (September 29)...
Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’
Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
Fat Joe Sues His Accountants After Losing Over $300K In Alleged Ponzi Scheme
Fat Joe has accused his accountant of misappropriating funds under his and his wife’s names, and using the accounts of several MLB players to cover their tracks. After Joe’s long time CPA, Andre N. Chammas, fired his assistant Vanessa Rodriguez, the rapper claims to have noticed several irregularities in the way Chammas’ firm, BDO, was handling his business accounts.
Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Slick Rick & More Detailed In Stunning New Hip Hop Jewelry Book
Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Slick Rick and many other rappers are the subject of a brand new book that documents the history of Hip Hop jewelry. Written by Vikki Tobak, Ice Cold: A Hip-Hop Jewelry History uses 40 years of iconic imagery of some of Hip Hop’s biggest stars and compelling stories to celebrate how “ice” has become a “proclamation of identity and self-expression.”
Kodak Black Honors PnB Rock With Chicken & Waffles: ‘Long Live PnB’
Kodak Black has selected a bizarre way to honor PnB Rock with an Instagram post of his chicken and waffles. Paying tribute to the late Philly rapper, Yak headed to a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, the same restaurant chain PnB Rock was eating in when he was shot and killed on September 12 in Southern Los Angeles.
Quavo Reveals Raekwon Blessed ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’: ‘We Respect The OGs’
Quavo has revealed that Raekwon gave his blessing to the Atlanta rapper’s forthcoming project with Takeoff, which is titled Only Built For Infinity Links. After debuting the song “Hotel Lobby” under their new moniker Unc & Phew back in May, Quavo and Takeoff announced in September that their new album would drop on October 7.
