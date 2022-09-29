“He’s had enough” – Frank Warren confirms Tyson Fury has called off super fight against Anthony Joshua

Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
Dana White says he’s “here to stay” but admits the UFC will be “very different when I’m gone”
Dana White will continue to be the UFC president for years to come but he knows when he leaves, the promotion will be in a much different spot. White has been with the UFC since 2001 and has brought the promotion from near bankruptcy to being a billion-dollar promotion. He has helped MMA – and subsequently the UFC – enter the mainstream and given that he has been doing it for years many have wondered when he would retire.
Fat Joe Recalls Mike Tyson Once Offering Remy Ma A Mercedes-Benz To Sleep With Him
Fat Joe has recalled the time Mike Tyson once offered his fellow Terror Squadian Remy Ma a car in exchange for spending the night with him. The revelation came during a recent sit-down between Joe, Angie Martinez and Tyson himself for a recent episode of the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast.
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
Joe Rogan’s estranged dad denies claims of violence & wants to reunite with podcast superstar son before it’s too late
JOE Rogan’s estranged dad says losing him left him heartbroken - and he would like to reunite with the podcast superstar despite his repeated claims of violence against him. Retired New Jersey cop Joseph Rogan Sr., 80, has not seen or spoken to his son since he was a seven-year-old kid, almost 50 years ago.
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old. Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media. "You went ahead of us...
Eddie Hearn & Joshua are backing out Fury fight says Gareth A. Davies
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A. Davies says by Monday, the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight will be dead. Davies says there’s a “backing out” process going on with Eddie Hearn and Joshua because they’re not happy with the contract. It would take many weeks for...
Mark Zuckerberg attended exclusive UFC event and video shows his wife writhing in shock
Facebook founder and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg attended an ultra-exclusive, behind-closed-doors UFC event. Priscilla Chan looked shook.
Something Weird Is Going on With Mark Zuckerberg and Saturday’s UFC Fight
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t duck and weave the jabbing questions that he’s responsible for buying out the entire arena for a major UFC show this Saturday. The rolling speculation has even started to claim that the Z-man himself wants to hop into the Octagon and test his mettle against a live opponent.
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
Andy Ruiz Jr. out of Tyson Fury fight ahead of Deontay Wilder PPV
Andy Ruiz Jr. is not expected back in training until November, ruling out the notion of a fight with Tyson Fury in December. The fact Ruiz is on vacation also halts any plans to face Anthony Joshua on December 17. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Deontay Wilder. As World Boxing News...
Top 35 Pay Per View Boxing Events of All Time
World Boxing News counts down the Top 35 revenue-generating Pay Per View boxing events of all time featuring the best names in the sport. The list considers inflation and has altered since the last time WBN named the Top 30 back in 2020. Since then, Mike Tyson’s boxing exhibition match...
Dmitry Bivol faces pressure fighter Gilberto Ramirez on Nov.5th
By Craig Page: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will defend against the tough pressure fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez next month on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. On paper, Bivol is far too quick for Ramirez and the vastly superior combination puncher. In Bivol’s...
Stevenson: Haney Clearly Top Guy At 135; Anybody Say Otherwise Definitely Hatin' On Him
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson understandably believes he’d dethrone Devin Haney if he receives the opportunity to dethrone the undefeated, fully unified lightweight champion. Stevenson doesn’t dispute Haney’s status as the best lightweight in boxing, though. It’s inarguable, according to Stevenson, that Haney has earned that distinction...
