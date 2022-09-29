Sewer line work to close part of River Avenue in Harrison for 2 weeks

Part of River Avenue in Harrison is scheduled to be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, Allegheny County Public Works announced Thursday.

The department said it is allowing the Upper Allegheny Joint Sanitary Authority to close River Avenue between Homer Alley and Chestnut Street in the Natrona neighborhood for sewer line work.

Jonathan Hoffman, a project manager with Independent Enterprises, said the work is expected to start about 7 a.m. Monday. He said they will replace a storm sewer manhole in the middle of River Avenue in that area and install new piping into it.

The vault is large and about 20 feet deep, Hoffman said.

Water will be bypassed around the manhole so the work can be done.

The road will be closed around the clock because hoses will be on the road with pumps working at all hours, Hoffman said.

Regular traffic will be detoured using Sycamore Street, Blue Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia Avenue, Vine Street and Federal Street.

Large trucks will be detoured using First Avenue and Ross Street in Tarentum, Freeport Road in Harrison, Springhill Road, North Canal Street and Federal Street.

Residents who live within the closure area will have access to their homes at all times, officials said.