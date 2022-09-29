Read full article on original website
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York Knicks
After reaching the NBA Playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks just missed out qualifying last season with a 37-45 record due to injuries. However, the Knicks will look to get back on track this season after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
These three things should scare Nets fans to death
Optimism is swirling in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant's trade request in the rearview, Kyrie Irving reaffirming his commitment to the franchise and Steve Nash patching his rocky relationship with the star duo. Perhaps you've followed the team since the move to Brooklyn in 2012? Maybe you go back to the early 1980's at Brendan Byrne Arena? Dare I say its inaugural year in 1967 at the Teaneck Armory? Whatever the case may be, Nets fans young and old, near and far, share these three fears this upcoming season.
New York Knicks Land Zach LaVine In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Everybody fails sometimes. What matters is how they respond to failure. NBA teams know this well. You’ve heard it before. If you don’t succeed, try again. Although normally, it’s “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again”. If you ask us, they should have tried again when they coined the expression.
Ben Simmons to make Nets debut Monday against 76ers
Ben Simmons hasn't played in an NBA game since June of 2021. However, the three-time All-Star might finally be ready to return to the floor. After missing the 2022 season dealing with mental health issues and a back injury that eventually required surgery, Simmons will reportedly debut for the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener on Monday.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu ‘definitely’ gives team good injury news
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu believes his sore toe will be healthy enough for him to play for the Yankees In the postseason. “Definitely,” he said Saturday.
Tom Thibodeau 'Never Feels Pressure' With Knicks
With many believing the New York Knicks are about to raise the heat on his chair, Tom Thibodeau is keeping his cool as he enters a vital season in Manhattan.
ESPN Analyst 'Bullish' on Knicks, Hints at 45 Wins
The Worldwide Leader in Sports sent the New York Knicks some rare optimism from Bristol.
