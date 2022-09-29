ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New York Knicks

After reaching the NBA Playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks just missed out qualifying last season with a 37-45 record due to injuries. However, the Knicks will look to get back on track this season after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
Yardbarker

These three things should scare Nets fans to death

Optimism is swirling in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant's trade request in the rearview, Kyrie Irving reaffirming his commitment to the franchise and Steve Nash patching his rocky relationship with the star duo. Perhaps you've followed the team since the move to Brooklyn in 2012? Maybe you go back to the early 1980's at Brendan Byrne Arena? Dare I say its inaugural year in 1967 at the Teaneck Armory? Whatever the case may be, Nets fans young and old, near and far, share these three fears this upcoming season.
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons to make Nets debut Monday against 76ers

Ben Simmons hasn't played in an NBA game since June of 2021. However, the three-time All-Star might finally be ready to return to the floor. After missing the 2022 season dealing with mental health issues and a back injury that eventually required surgery, Simmons will reportedly debut for the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener on Monday.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

