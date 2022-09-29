Read full article on original website
Times News
Times News seeks freelance writers
The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow, property at 61 E. Maple St., $1. Compass Geographic LLC, to Edwal D. Biney Vasquez, Freeland, property on Hope Street, Beaver Meadows, $5,000. James J. Boyle to Nersy Ortiz, Hazle Township, lots 5, 6 and 7,...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Times News
LANTA names 2 to authority board
Two Lehigh Valley business executives have been named to lead the Lehigh and Northampton County Transportation Authority board of directors. Matthew Malozi of Bethlehem will serve as chair of the board of the bicounty transit agency for a two-year term. Mike Lichtenberger of Bethlehem will serve as vice chair for...
Times News
Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion
Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
Times News
Palmerton burns up scoreboard
PINE GROVE - An old fashion calculator would have burned up. A computer whiz’s programing may have run out of memory. It was that type of football game Friday evening - an old fashion shootout. Luckily for Palmerton, it had the better numbers up and down the stat meter.
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
Times News
Registration due for area parades
The registration deadline to participate in several area Halloween parades is rapidly approaching. Saturday had been the registration deadline to participate in this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade. However, the registration deadline has since been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be held at 4...
WFMZ-TV Online
Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 22 at 4:54 p.m. troopers responded to Route 903 in Penn Forest Township, for a fight between three people. As a result two women, ages 29 and 20, and a man, 43, all of Jim Thorpe, were cited for harassment - physical contact. Troopers declined to identify the suspects.
Times News
The value of preservation
A layer of tiny metallic shavings and a wall of oversized electrical breakers were among the last remnants of Hill’s Machine Shop’s 50-year run in Lansford’s old train station. As Lansford borough celebrated the purchase of the station, there was a lot of excitement about what its...
Times News
Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
Times News
‘Art in the Park’ in New Ringgold Sunday
The Schuylkill Hope Center for Victims of Domestic Violence will hold “Art in the Park” Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Penn Park, 698 Zions Stone Church Rd., New Ringgold. The free event features art made by those served by the center, along with creativity...
Easton Garlic Fest returns for 19th edition in and around Centre Square (PHOTOS)
Easton Garlic Fest took over Easton’s Centre Square on Saturday for the first day of the two-day event this weekend. The rain held off for the most part, so as to not stink up garlic lovers’ opportunities to enjoy the pungent event.
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Times News
Police cite Danielsville woman
State police at Bethlehem reported a Northampton County woman has been cited. Troopers said on Sept. 14 they were dispatched to the 3200 block of Kreidersville Road, in Allen Township, Northampton County, for a report of harassment. Troopers were told that a neighbor constantly shouts obscenities from a vehicle while driving. As a result Karen Talotta, 63, of Danielsville, was cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
WFMZ-TV Online
Oktoberfest set to kick off in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests. Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were...
Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Bloomsburg Fair festivities
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback is once again filled with calls about the Bloomsburg Fair and Penn State and one caller that's had enough of both topics. But first, we begin with a call in defense of Steve Lloyd. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out...
