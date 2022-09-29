Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
footballscoop.com
Watch: Deion Sanders delivers key message to Jackson State Tigers ahead of team's open date
In much the way a parent pleads with his or her children before a weekend event such as a prom, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders issued a similar message of safety and smart decision-making ahead of the Tigers' open-date weekend. Sanders' Jackson State squad has climbed firmly inside the...
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State Knocks off Alcorn 2-0
LORMAN, -- Jackson State got goals from Maya-Joy Thompson and Sage Magruder in a 2-0 shutout victory against Alcorn Friday (Sept. 30) on the road at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium. Jackson State improved to 3-6-1 overall and 2-0-1 in SWAC action with the win. How it Happened.
Callaway wide receiver Jeremy Scott suffers season-ending injury Friday night
Jeremy Scott, one of the state of Mississippi's top 2024 wide receivers out of Callaway High School, was supposed to be on an unofficial visit to Ole Miss on Saturday. Unfortunately, that trip did not happen. Scott told Inside the Rebels that he was hospitalized Friday night after suffering an...
WLBT
The End Zone: The #1 Bulldogs stay undefeated, take the top spot in Region 3-6a over Warren Central
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle for the top spot in Region 3 of MHSAA 6a football between the undefeated and #1 Brandon Bulldogs at the undefeated #6 Warren Central Vikings headlined week 7 of Mississippi high school football. To see the full list of scores, click here. #1 Brandon...
WLBT
New leader emerges, golfer rises 40 positions after Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new leader for the third straight round emerges to take the top spot while another golfer rises a remarkable 40 places to end the day at the sixth position after three rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship. Low scores were a common theme in round...
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
WAPT
Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala
JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
WLBT
Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slip of the tongue led to a new t-shirt business for a former J-Sette. Charlotte Collins works as a Rehab Director and Physical Therapist at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. She is also a pilates instructor, and combining two words in her class turned into...
WAPT
'The future of the world is in some of these classrooms,' Emmy-winning actress says at JSU event
JACKSON, Miss. — One of the stars of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" was in Jackson Thursday for a fundraising event. Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke during Jackson State University's annual Mary E. Peoples Scholarship luncheon — her first speaking engagement since she won an Emmy for her role as teacher Barbara Howard in the show.
Banks Award More Than $36K to Jackson, Mississippi Nonprofit
JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank and Trustmark National Bank. Several of the banks joined FHLB Dallas this week to award the grants during a ceremonial check presentation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005941/en/ Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program funds from BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank, Trustmark National Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
WLBT
Alcorn State University President shares accomplishments and future plans for the campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Felecia Nave said, “we’re hitting above our weight class. Because we believe in our students. We believe in what Alcorn State University has to offer.”. Dr. Felecia Nave is part of the historic 150 years of Alcorn State University. She is the first...
Mississippi groups head to Florida to help Ian victims
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizations are sending crews and supplies to Southwest Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Local chapters of the Salvation Army and American Red Cross are on their way to areas in Florida that were hit the hardest from Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is deploying eight teams from Louisiana, […]
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
Vicksburg Post
ON THE SHELF: Teen-Tober takes flight
This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week we begin our celebration of Teen-tober at the library, so here are a few Young Adult books you may have missed. Author Tomi Adeyemi follows her sequel to the best-selling book “Children...
Senior Tailgate held at Jackson Medical Mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the cusp of Self-Care Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months, the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF), Humana and Oak Street Health is teaming up to host the Senior Tailgate. The theme of this year’s event is Jeans and Jerseys. Seniors and attendees are encouraged to represent their favorite sports team from high school, college/university […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
Why admission is free to the Two Mississippi Museums on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Change the Pattern will support free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, October 1. Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums is free every Sunday. “We are grateful to Change the Pattern for their generous support which allows free admission to all visitors for all […]
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
