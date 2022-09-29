Read full article on original website
Mark Chambless
3d ago
pay your bills and you have nothing to worry about DO you think it's Fair for the owner who's making mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners insurance etc.the free ride is over.
Reply(2)
2
County approves rental subsidy pilot program for low-income seniors
The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will send $500 directly to the landlords of low-income seniors to help pay some of their rent.
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
San Diego’s minimum wage will soon increase to $16.30
Many workers in San Diego will see a boost to their pay starting next year, with the city set to increase the minimum wage to $16.30.
KPBS
Roundtable: Where enforcement fits into San Diego's homeless strategy
Safety and quality of life concerns rise to the surface in San Diego's debate over how to respond to the problem of homelessness. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about enforcement when it comes to issues surrounding homelessness in San Diego. This week, former NBA star and San Diego resident Bill Walton publicly criticized Mayor Todd Gloria for his handling of the situation as complaints pile up over encampments and safety issues in public spaces like parks and sidewalks. Guests include The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary Warth, KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen and Lara Korte, the co-author of Politico's California Playbook.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING
Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
Local organization helps low-income Latino families in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It was an emotional moment for 19-year-old Estephani Ayala from Spring Valley as she listened to her mom, Silvia Preciado, say how proud she is of her daughter, who is studying to become a lawyer at UC Merced. "They always raised me to pursue higher education,...
NBC San Diego
Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com
According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
NBC San Diego
Applications for Short-Term Vacation Rentals in San Diego Open Monday. Here's What to Know
For anyone who hopes to use their property as a short-term rental in the City of San Diego, the application period is set to open on Oct. 3. By May 1, 2023, property owners in the City of San Diego who wish to use their property as a short-term rental will need a license. Before applying, there’s a few things San Diego's city treasurer wants applicants to know.
NBC San Diego
Tijuana Housing Market Helping San Diegans Achieve Dreams of Home Ownership
Opening the door to a new life as homeowners didn't come easy for Stacy Garcia and Manny Flores. The married couple’s path to the American dream of homeownership took a detour in Tijuana, Mexico. "We had to do it. It was our only option if we wanted to buy...
Coast News
North County cities work to make ADUs more affordable
ENCINITAS — The boom in accessory dwelling units continues in San Diego County’s north coastal cities thanks to relaxed state requirements and local incentives, but renters and homeowners say more work is needed to make this housing stock truly affordable in the current market. Many jurisdictions view accessory...
Downtown SD hotel owner sued by city attorney's office over unsafe conditions
The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery
A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
kusi.com
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
Local group launches initiative to find better homelessness solutions
The Lucky Duck Foundation and its executive director, Drew Moser, are looking at how to resolve the issue of homelessness across San Diego County.
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
sdrostra.com
McCann: U.S. Postal Service Certifies Ammar Campa-Najjar’s Address is in City of San Diego
Chula Vista Councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is providing additional documentation backing his claim that opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar does not reside in the City of Chula Vista. press release at San Diego News Desk. prior press release from former Chula Vista Mayor Shirley Horton. Some of the documentation…
More than 1 in 4 San Diegans struggle to put food on table, study shows
The report lists low wages, higher food prices and rising costs of living being one of the reasons why more San Diegans are relying on food banks.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
