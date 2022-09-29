ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mark Chambless
3d ago

pay your bills and you have nothing to worry about DO you think it's Fair for the owner who's making mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners insurance etc.the free ride is over.

KPBS

Roundtable: Where enforcement fits into San Diego's homeless strategy

Safety and quality of life concerns rise to the surface in San Diego's debate over how to respond to the problem of homelessness. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about enforcement when it comes to issues surrounding homelessness in San Diego. This week, former NBA star and San Diego resident Bill Walton publicly criticized Mayor Todd Gloria for his handling of the situation as complaints pile up over encampments and safety issues in public spaces like parks and sidewalks. Guests include The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary Warth, KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen and Lara Korte, the co-author of Politico's California Playbook.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING

Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Buying 'Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Applications for Short-Term Vacation Rentals in San Diego Open Monday. Here's What to Know

For anyone who hopes to use their property as a short-term rental in the City of San Diego, the application period is set to open on Oct. 3. By May 1, 2023, property owners in the City of San Diego who wish to use their property as a short-term rental will need a license. Before applying, there’s a few things San Diego's city treasurer wants applicants to know.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

North County cities work to make ADUs more affordable

ENCINITAS — The boom in accessory dwelling units continues in San Diego County’s north coastal cities thanks to relaxed state requirements and local incentives, but renters and homeowners say more work is needed to make this housing stock truly affordable in the current market. Many jurisdictions view accessory...
ENCINITAS, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA

