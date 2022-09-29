ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

CBS Sacramento

A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope

A giant space tarantula has been caught by a Webb -- NASA's highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.At 161,000 light-years away from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, the Tarantula Nebula is the nickname for 30 Doradus, the "largest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group, the galaxies nearest our Milky Way," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.Resembling a burrowing tarantula's home line with its silk, it houses the hottest and most massive stars known to astronomers, according to NASA.The Webb telescope's Near-Infrared Camera, also called NIRCam, has helped researchers see the region "in a new light,...
BGR.com

James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet

James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
The Independent

Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
TechSpot

NASA shares first close-up images of Jupiter moon Europa in two decades

What just happened? The James Webb Space Telescope has been getting the lion's share of attention lately but it's not the only NASA craft actively exploring the cosmos. The Juno space probe has sent back the first image it captured as it flew by Jupiter's icy moon Europa, the sixth-largest moon in our solar system. Europa is a little smaller than our own satellite and is believed to host a salty ocean below its miles-thick ice shell.
CNET

NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies

Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Detect a Neighboring Galaxy Filled With Dark Matter

Researchers have used gamma rays to detect a small neighboring galaxy. According to a new study recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy, an international team of researchers has discovered a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way filled with dark matter, but its emissions are more likely the consequence of millisecond pulsars shooting out cosmic particles.
daystech.org

Final flight! NASA telescope captures STUNNING objects in the cosmos

The largest flying telescope on this planet, NASA’s SOFIA has shared some breathtaking photographs. Have a glance right here. The world’s largest airborne telescope Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), which is operated by NASA, launched into its ultimate flight on September 29, 2022. Marking the top of an period, NASA shared a small breathtaking assortment of the cosmic imagery assembled over the past voyage of the SOFIA telescope. NASA took to its Instagram deal with to share that since 2010, the SOFIA has flown 921 flights, gathering helpful information on the cosmos.
scitechdaily.com

Super-Earth Found Near the Habitable Zone of Red Dwarf

A new super-Earth planet was found 37 light years from Earth. Only 37 light-years from Earth, a super-Earth planet has been discovered close to a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the possibility of life existing on planets around nearby stars. With such a promising initial finding, we can hope the Subaru Telescope finds more, perhaps even better, candidates for habitable planets near red dwarfs in the future.
ASTRONOMY

