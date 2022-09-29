Read full article on original website
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
A giant space tarantula has been caught by a Webb -- NASA's highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.At 161,000 light-years away from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, the Tarantula Nebula is the nickname for 30 Doradus, the "largest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group, the galaxies nearest our Milky Way," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.Resembling a burrowing tarantula's home line with its silk, it houses the hottest and most massive stars known to astronomers, according to NASA.The Webb telescope's Near-Infrared Camera, also called NIRCam, has helped researchers see the region "in a new light,...
James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet
James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
2 images show how incredible the James Webb Space Telescope truly is
James Webb continues to wow with the level of detail that astronomers are able to capture with the space telescope. Now, James Webb has captured a new image that when compared with previous images of the same location, shows the true potential of NASA’s newest space telescope. James Webb’s...
First Aftermath Images Of NASA's Daring DART Asteroid Crash Released
Fresh satellite images have been released showing before and after shots of NASA’s DART mission that successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid over 11 million kilometers (6.8 million miles) deep into space. The Italian Space Agency has released its first images from the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for...
Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life
Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter like Hubble never did
Nine months after it was launched, every little thing that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) does becomes news. A comparison of Jupiter's images taken by this telescope and the good old Hubble shows us why the newly launched telescope is special, Business Insider reported. It is common thought that...
Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid
The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope watched as a NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into an asteroid on Monday. Their images of the impact were shared on Thursday.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Scientists Discover the Nearest Black Hole to Our Solar System Ever Found
Astronomers have recently found the nearest known black hole to our solar system. According to scientists, the black hole is 1,570 lightyears away and ten times larger than our sun. Known as Gaia BH1, the research was led by Harvard Society Fellow astrophysicist Kareem El-Badry, with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for...
Nasa spots ‘mysterious protective shield’ around distant galaxy while exploring with Hubble Space Telescope
NASA has found 'protective shields' around faraway galaxies via its Hubble Space Telescope. For many years, scientists believed that a protective halo of hot, ionized gas – dubbed the "Magellanic corona" – existed. This stream of material was believed to exist between the Milky Way’s most massive companions...
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images of Neptune, the clearest photos of the eighth planet from the sun's rings in more than 30 years, the space agency said Thursday.
NASA shares first close-up images of Jupiter moon Europa in two decades
What just happened? The James Webb Space Telescope has been getting the lion's share of attention lately but it's not the only NASA craft actively exploring the cosmos. The Juno space probe has sent back the first image it captured as it flew by Jupiter's icy moon Europa, the sixth-largest moon in our solar system. Europa is a little smaller than our own satellite and is believed to host a salty ocean below its miles-thick ice shell.
NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies
Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
Scientists Detect a Neighboring Galaxy Filled With Dark Matter
Researchers have used gamma rays to detect a small neighboring galaxy. According to a new study recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy, an international team of researchers has discovered a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way filled with dark matter, but its emissions are more likely the consequence of millisecond pulsars shooting out cosmic particles.
NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Captures Closest View of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa in 22 Years
Observations from the Juno spacecraft’s close pass of the icy moon provided the first close-up in over two decades of this ocean world, resulting in remarkable imagery and unique science. Earth has now received the first picture NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured as it performed a close flyby of Jupiter’s...
Final flight! NASA telescope captures STUNNING objects in the cosmos
The largest flying telescope on this planet, NASA’s SOFIA has shared some breathtaking photographs. Have a glance right here. The world’s largest airborne telescope Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), which is operated by NASA, launched into its ultimate flight on September 29, 2022. Marking the top of an period, NASA shared a small breathtaking assortment of the cosmic imagery assembled over the past voyage of the SOFIA telescope. NASA took to its Instagram deal with to share that since 2010, the SOFIA has flown 921 flights, gathering helpful information on the cosmos.
Astronomers stunned as binary asteroid Didymos-Dimorphos brightens after DART space rock impact
Astronomers watched in awe as binary asteroid Didymos brightened up immediately after the impact of NASA's DART mission on Monday (Sept. 26).
Super-Earth Found Near the Habitable Zone of Red Dwarf
A new super-Earth planet was found 37 light years from Earth. Only 37 light-years from Earth, a super-Earth planet has been discovered close to a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the possibility of life existing on planets around nearby stars. With such a promising initial finding, we can hope the Subaru Telescope finds more, perhaps even better, candidates for habitable planets near red dwarfs in the future.
