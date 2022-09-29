ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Gainey speaks at Pittsburgh Promise college fair

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Students across the Pittsburgh Public School district joined a college fair at the Energy Innovation Center.

The college fair was put on by the Pittsburgh Promise.

In addition to putting on the fair, the organization also received a $1 million donation from F & B Bank to keep giving students educational opportunities.

Mayor Ed Gainey is on the board for the Pittsburgh Promise, and he spoke to students about the opportunity they have through the organization to make something of themselves.

“Now you move from teenagers to young adults,” Mayor Gainey said. “You have a chance to thank them by making them a believer in your education by going to college.”

Since its creation, the Pittsburgh Promise has given out over 10,000 scholarships.

“Whatever you do to obtain higher learning is a blessing to your family.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Linus College#Pittsburgh Promise#Am 1020#F B Bank
