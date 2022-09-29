ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Eastern Michigan University faculty ratify new contract

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Faculty members at Eastern Michigan University have voted to ratify a new four-year labor agreement with the school. The Eastern Michigan University chapter of the American Association of University Professors said Friday that 96% of its members voted in favor of the deal which would include pay raises and more favorable health care coverage.
YPSILANTI, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan radio anchor killed in attack; 4 others injured

DETROIT — A Detroit radio news anchor died Friday in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man's radio station and authorities said. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack, the station reported. Chesterfield Township Public Safety...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Alabama State
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech

DETROIT — The Detroit auto show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar. Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world's biggest automakers, as they've been able to in years past.
DETROIT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Ex-Detroit cop gets probation in crash that killed lawyer

DETROIT — A former Detroit police officer has been sentenced to one year of probation and community service for a high-speed crash that killed an attorney last year. Investigators said Teaira Funderburg disregarded a red light while rushing to help another officer when her patrol SUV smashed into a car driven by Cliff Woodards II on Interstate 96 in February 2021.
DETROIT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy