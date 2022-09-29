Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
JACKSON, Mich. — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting...
'The struggle isn't going away' Despite court support, auto crash survivors call for lawmakers to fix auto no-fault reform
LANSING, Mich. — Crash survivors, their families, and the Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association (MHHA) rallied once again in Lansing, calling for a legislative fix to auto no fault reform. This comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in August the state's 2019 no-fault insurance reform does not...
Eastern Michigan University faculty ratify new contract
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Faculty members at Eastern Michigan University have voted to ratify a new four-year labor agreement with the school. The Eastern Michigan University chapter of the American Association of University Professors said Friday that 96% of its members voted in favor of the deal which would include pay raises and more favorable health care coverage.
Michigan radio anchor killed in attack; 4 others injured
DETROIT — A Detroit radio news anchor died Friday in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man's radio station and authorities said. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack, the station reported. Chesterfield Township Public Safety...
Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech
DETROIT — The Detroit auto show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar. Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world's biggest automakers, as they've been able to in years past.
Ex-Detroit cop gets probation in crash that killed lawyer
DETROIT — A former Detroit police officer has been sentenced to one year of probation and community service for a high-speed crash that killed an attorney last year. Investigators said Teaira Funderburg disregarded a red light while rushing to help another officer when her patrol SUV smashed into a car driven by Cliff Woodards II on Interstate 96 in February 2021.
