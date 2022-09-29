ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy refutes notion that faith in quarterback Justin Fields is lacking

By Chris Emma
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Through three games, the Bears own the NFL’s second-best rushing offense and last-ranked passing unit. They're also 2-1, which is what matters most to the team.

With that in mind, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy reiterated Thursday that he'll continue to create game plans that best suit the upcoming matchup and which give his unit its best chance to have success. Beyond that, Getsy also refuted the notion that the Bears’ run-heavy identity early this season is a reflection of the team lacking faith in second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

"We do what we feel is best to help our team play a team football game, to help us win games,” Getsy said when asked if game plans are a reflection of his confidence in Fields.

“We got to do what's best across the board to take advantage of matchups."

Fields is 23-of-45 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions over three games. Five NFL quarterbacks are averaging more passing yards per game than Fields has accumulated in total thus far. Fields was 8-of-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions during the Bears’ 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field. Meanwhile, the Bears' rushing game racked up 281 yards on the ground.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields faces the pressure to emerge as the Bears’ franchise quarterback, and Getsy's arrival as offensive coordinator this past offseason brought hopes for a scheme that would suit Fields' skill set well.

"Just learn from your mistakes knowing that you're not going to be perfect and move on,” Fields said Wednesday of his own performance.

“Just correct each and every mistake and try to be better in every aspect."

Getsy indicated part of why the Bears have thrown attempted just 45 passes in three games – which included playing in heavy rain in a win on Sept. 11 in the season opener – is that Fields has elected to tuck the football and run on several designed pass plays.

The Bears visit the Giants (2-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where they'll square off against a team that has been stout against the pass and which ranks near the bottom of the league in defending the run.

“We do whatever we have to do to win games,” Getsy said. “We’ve opened up the passing game. It’s not like we haven’t called pass plays or that we’ve been intimidated to call plays by any means. We’re calling the games with what’s best to attack with our matchups.

“We have 10 others guys that we have to account for too. Sometimes we aren’t able to go five wide or spread people out because we have matchups we have to deal with.

“We just got to find our way to take advantage of the matchups that we feel really good about and kind of stay away from the matchups that maybe we don’t feel good about.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

