Noel, MO

Felony charges to pair caught stealing trees, Sheriff says at least $20,000 so far

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
Authorities say this pair stole about 2-dozen walnut, white oak and black oak stolen. Cut and sold. Estimated worth $20,000. Mugshots courtesy McDonald County, Missouri Sheriff’s office.

McDonald County, Mo. — Sheriff Rob Evenson thanks Detectives in his department for their vigilance as Felony charges are filed on a pair chopping down trees illegally and selling them.

Deputies arrested Megan Rios-Kaminski, 42, Anderson and Gavin Lawson, 33, Anderson for the crime of Felony Stealing in connection with the theft of numerous Walnut an Oak trees from a farm off of DD highway outside of Noel.” — MCSO

The landowner contacted Detectives during the course of the investigation and Sheriff Evenson says, “the two suspects were caught in the act!”

The investigation is not over, he tells us about $20,000 worth of walnut, white oak and black oak trees were cut and removed.

So far about two-dozen stumps have been located. But they anticipate finding more and determining the value.

The pair are being held on Felony Stealing charges with bond set at $2,500.

Tree stealing is big business for thieves who sneak onto lands cutting valuable walnut trees. KC-TV5/CBS in Kansas City are currently following an investigation where the value of 54 trees stolen is nearly 1/2 million dollars.

Three men in Virginia were indicted earlier this year for stealing about a dozen trees from federal property according to the US Attorneys Office Western District of Virginia.

Sheriff Evenson says of his investigators, “Kudos to Lt. Hall and Detectives Pierson and Kissinger for a job well done!

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

