The Verge
Remembering all those times Google said it was committed to Stadia
Come January, Google will be shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service. In some ways, the move isn’t much of a surprise — as my colleagues have pointed out, there’s been doubt about whether Google was in it for the long haul with Stadia basically ever since it was announced in March 2019.
The Verge
I’m going to miss Google Stadia
I’ve had a love-hate relationship with Google Stadia, but I’m certainly going to miss it now it’s shutting down. While the writing has been on the wall for Stadia pretty much since it launched, I was one of the many (or the few as the joke goes) to be intrigued by this cloud-powered future of gaming. I paid the entry fee for a (mostly) empty stadium, but I enjoyed it anyway.
The Verge
The 2x ‘lens’ on the iPhone 14 Pro is surprisingly good
One of the iPhone 14 Pro’s big new features is a big new camera sensor. For the first time, an iPhone has a high-resolution main camera sensor — 48 megapixels to be exact — and the best thing about it isn’t that you can take 48-megapixel photos. You can, sure, but RIP your phone’s storage space. Nope, one of this sensor’s best features is the 12 megapixels in the middle. Apple has added a 2x zoom mode to its camera app, and all it does is use the central portion of the main camera sensor to crop in and mimic the effect of a 48mm-equivalent telephoto lens. That’s it. Simple, but it’s actually kind of a big deal.
The Verge
Microsoft is bringing the Task Manager shortcut back to the Windows 11 taskbar
Microsoft has finally returned the Task Manager back to its rightful home on the Windows Taskbar. Users that subscribe to the Dev Channel of Windows Insider updates will find a new option when they right-click the Taskbar after updating to Preview Build 25211, allowing them to quickly summon the Task Manager. This isn’t the only feature rolling out with the latest update, but it's definitely the most impressive. Bug fixes come with this build too, but there are some rougher spots users should be aware of. This particular update has only rolled out in the Dev Channel and shouldn’t affect Windows Insider subscribers who use the Beta Channel, or Release Preview builds of Windows.
The Verge
I fell in love with Stadia right as it shut down
Google is shutting down Stadia, its polarizing cloud gaming service, only four weeks after the company’s target audience of me, Makena Kelly, actually started using it. When Stadia was announced in 2019, Google pitched it as the future of gaming, providing a more accessible alternative to expensive PC rigs or whatever $500 next-gen console iteration was on the horizon. And when Stadia finally launched, it worked. Sure, features were missing, and connections were shaky, but suddenly I had access to a handful of games that would have previously cost me hundreds of dollars in hardware and controllers to play — a steep investment I wasn’t willing to make for games I may have only thrown on for a few hours.
The Verge
Stadia’s shutdown shocked developers, too
Stadia users weren’t the only people shocked to learn that Google would be shutting down the cloud gaming service; developers making games for the platform were surprised, too. “I woke up getting ready for my workday, and I see on our Discord private chat for the company that one...
The Verge
How to get a Stadia refund
Google Stadia is shuffling off this mortal coil on January 18th, but thankfully, Google is offering refunds for anyone that purchased Stadia hardware or games from the Stadia store. Google has made an official statement with details regarding the Stadia platform and when users can expect refunds, but here’s a synopsis of what we know so far.
The Verge
Oh goodie, now everyone can share NFTs on Instagram or Facebook
Meta announced on Thursday that it’s giving everyone in the US the ability to share “digital collectibles” (read: NFTs under a new name that social media execs think is more appealing) on Facebook and Instagram. Sharing on the latter platform is also available in over 100 other countries. The feature, which was limited to select users at first, works by having you connect your crypto wallet to your profile, after which you can create a post featuring the NFTs in that wallet. According to a blog post from Meta, sharing a digital collectible results in “automatically tagging the creator and collector.”
The Verge
Ubisoft will let you transfer your Stadia purchases to PC
Stadia may be shutting down next year, but if you’ve purchased Ubisoft titles on the cloud gaming platform, you’ll be able to transfer those purchases to PC at some point in the future, Ubisoft confirmed to The Verge. “While Stadia will shut down on January 18th, 2023, we’re...
The Verge
How to watch Tesla’s 2022 AI Day event
Tesla’s AI Day kicks off today, September 30th, at which Elon Musk has said he hopes to show off a working prototype of the company’s humanoid robot, Optimus. The event, which will be held at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, will be livestreamed for the public and will start at 9:15PM ET / 6:15PM PT — a bit later in the evening than last year’s AI Day.
The Verge
Welcome to Saturday.
We closed off the work week with Elon Musk’s hours-long AI Day event last night, where he revealed a walking robot prototype — and not just a man in a suit. But perhaps what was even more surprising (to gamers and developers alike) was Google’s announcement that it’s shutting Stadia down. While the platform had its problems, some of us here at The Verge will still miss it.
The Verge
The best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy right now
The best controllers for your Nintendo Switch aren’t the ones that come with each system. The removable Joy-Cons included with all Switch consoles (except for the Switch Lite) are convenient since they can be detached to use as wireless controllers for two people. But their tiny, contourless design isn’t that comfortable for long gaming sessions or large hands. And don’t get me started on the dreaded Joy-Con drift.
The Verge
Hyper officially recalls its stackable (and overheating) GaN chargers after all
Hyper is officially recalling its stackable 100W and 65W GaN chargers and a 130W battery pack, following reports that all three devices can overheat and may pose a fire hazard to consumers. Recall notices for the HyperJuice Stackable GaN USB-C chargers and HyperJuice 130W USB-C battery pack have been posted on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC) website, and the company is emailing its customers directly to ask them to return the devices in exchange for store credit.
The Verge
A new Facebook Marketplace rule could make it harder to find legit car listings
As if buying a used car isn’t hard enough, the misleading dealership listings that clutter up selling platforms like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp don’t make things any easier. In an update first spotted by a user on Reddit, Meta announced that it’s limiting dealerships’ ability to list cars on Marketplace, but this likely doesn’t mean those pesky listings will disappear for good (via Jalopnik).
The Verge
Anker’s new earbuds line includes models for gaming and sleep
Anker announced its latest wave of wireless earbuds yesterday, and the products indicate that Anker is expanding its focus beyond the usual sound quality upgrades. The company announced three pairs in all: the Soundcore Liberty 4, Soundcore Sleep A10, and Soundcore VR P10 earbuds. The new Liberty 4 earbuds do...
The Verge
Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air is cheaper than ever
If the deal on the 512GB M2-powered MacBook Air we featured earlier this week was too spendy for you, fret not, because Apple’s base model is currently even cheaper. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just $1,049 ($150 off), the laptop’s lowest price to date. Unlike Amazon, however, Best Buy is discounting all colors in case you’re not a fan of dark blue or gray.
The Verge
TikTok’s reportedly still planning to launch live shopping in the US
TikTok might not be giving up on live shopping in the US after all. According to a report from the Financial Times, the company’s looking to partner with TalkShopLive to launch live shopping features in North America. TalkShopLive is a live shopping platform based in Los Angeles and, as...
The Verge
The package-tracking Eufy Dual video doorbell is $50 off and doesn’t require a monthly fee
It’s the first of October, which means it’s officially Spooky Season. And while I’m sure all of us are excited to put up our fearsome 12-foot skeletons, there’s nothing fun about the fear of having a package stolen off your porch. A video doorbell is a good way to keep a watchful eye over your front stoop.
The Verge
UK startup Arrival’s unique ‘microfactory’ produces its first electric van
Arrival, an electric vehicle startup based in the UK, announced that its so-called “microfactory” based in southern England has produced its first production verification vehicle. The news comes as the company is reportedly in talks to raise money so it can build and sell its electric vehicles in the US.
