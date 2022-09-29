Phillies fans not happy with Rob Thomson saying team is 'calm, having fun'

Interim Phillies manager Rob Thomson was the darling of Philadelphia not long ago, but now after the team's recent brutal stretch, the fans are wondering if he deserves a long-term contract.

And this quote certainly did not sit well.

The Phillies have lost four straight and nine of their last 12 games, as they continue to fight for their first playoff berth since 2011. They now have just a 0.5 game lead over the Brewers for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

The Phillies are currently playing their final game of a three game series against the Cubs in Chicago. They'll finish the season with four against the Nationals and three against the Astros, all on the road.

