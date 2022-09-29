ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Super rare four-bed apartment in NYC's Dakota building where John Lennon was murdered is listed for $11m - but buyer must meet approval of picky co-op board that turned down Madonna, Cher, A-Rod and Billy Joel

By Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A gorgeous nine-bedroom apartment in New York City's exclusive Dakota building has been listed for $11.9 million, but buyers beware that even the most famous celebrities have been barred from getting a place in the building, including Madonna and Cher.

The pre-war property features dazzling rooms of furnished wood and tasteful design and comes with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and seven fireplaces and is finished with granite countertops and hardwood floors.

The apartment has a whopping 4,425 square feet of space and boasts many different amenities that are included with the building, including an airy central courtyard and an in-building gym.

The website for the apartment sale bills the apartment as being 'laid out as if the many stories of a neighboring limestone mansion were harmoniously arranged on a single floor.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344YAJ_0iFWaVJz00
The Dakota has listen an apartment for $11.9 million, and it comes with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms along with being across the street from Central Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGshN_0iFWaVJz00
The apartment is equipped with an astounding seven fireplaces, and comes fully customizable on furnished hardwood floors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhqOn_0iFWaVJz00
Originally, The Dakota was 'conceived as a daring experiment to lure discerning Manhattanites from townhouse living to the luxury apartment concept'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHBfU_0iFWaVJz00
One of the bedrooms is modeled as a kids room, and comes with a lofted area and a ladder to enter it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxiKx_0iFWaVJz00
Those who wish to inquire about living at The Dakota reportedly must undergo a lengthy interview process
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9gm3_0iFWaVJz00
'Completed in 1884 at Central Park and West 72nd Street, The Dakota is the original “Grand Dame” of Central Park West,' says the apartment's listing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn1Ry_0iFWaVJz00
The apartment is 'laid out as if the many stories of a neighboring limestone mansion were harmoniously arranged on a single floor,' according to the listing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooCh5_0iFWaVJz00
The dining room 'can easily seat 12 or 14 guests' and has plenty of natural light with huge windows and high ceilings

The dining room 'can easily seat 12 or 14 guests,' while the kitchen and den provide views of the courtyard fountains.

The listing for the apartment says pets are permitted on the residence, and 50% financing is also permitted but any buyer is required to pay the 3% flip tax which goes to the building.

While The Dakota is known for being one of the most glamorous buildings in the city, it also has a storied history from the time it was constructed in 1884 next to Central Park.

Originally, The Dakota was 'conceived as a daring experiment to lure discerning Manhattanites from townhouse living to the luxury apartment concept.'

This specific apartment comes 'complete a beautiful floorplan and customizable that works for today’s lifestyle, even 140 years after completion.'

Singer Sewing Machine Company founder Edward Clark commissioned the apartment building for $1 million and intended it to house 60 families, but he died two years before the building was completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5W8g_0iFWaVJz00
Singer Sewing Machine Company founder Edward Clark commissioned the apartment building for $1 million in 1880
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUvUQ_0iFWaVJz00
Notable residents of The Dakota include Bono, Maury Povich and author Harlan Coben, along with famed actress Lauren Bacall who lived there for 53 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tT5tM_0iFWaVJz00
This specific apartment comes 'complete a beautiful floorplan and customizable that works for today’s lifestyle, even 140 years after completion' according to the website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQTWp_0iFWaVJz00
The kitchen provides a view of The Dakota's courtyard that has a Japanese maple tree and two fountains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274qT0_0iFWaVJz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJkYs_0iFWaVJz00
The full bathrooms are fitted with white granite countertops, floors and walls and also boast walk-in showers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI4Bc_0iFWaVJz00
Pets are permitted at the residence, and buyers are able to finance 50% of it but must cover the 3% flip tax

The Steinway family, founders of the Steinway piano company, were among the first to live in the building, while actress Lauren Bacall owned a fabulous nine-bedroom apartment in the building for 53 years.

The building gained even more fame in 1980 when Beatles front man John Lennon was shot dead outside of the building as he resided there with his wife, Yoko Ono.

Ono still lives in the apartment building along with her and Lennon's son, Sean. Ono resides in the same 7th floor apartment that she lived in with Lennon, and famously irked neighbors when the pair bought up four other apartments to use for storage.

Other notable residents of The Dakota include Bono, Maury Povich and author Harlan Coben - while a host of others have been duly rejected for a variety of reasons: Antonio Banderas, Billy Joel, Carly Simon, Alex Rodriguez, Judd Apatow, Melanie Griffith and Tea Leoni.

But it's not surprising that the building is comprised of wealthier individuals - the application process alone is $1,000.

The building has also snubbed its fair share of big-name celebs, famously including singers Madonna and Cher - the former reportedly did not impress the board during the interview process.

Those who wish to inquire about living at The Dakota reportedly must undergo a lengthy interview process and turn over years of tax documents and financial statements.

It also notoriously does not come equipped with fire escapes, as architect Henry J. Hardenbergh purposefully avoided them, and put mud from Central Park between the layers of brick to 'fireproof' the building.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million

A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Furniture and paintings dating back to 17th century from country manor house once home to Florence Nightingale and where poet Lord Byron entertained his mistress go on sale for £650,000

Furniture and paintings dating back to the Georgian era from a country manor house home to Florence Nightingale and Lord Byron has gone on sale for £650,000. Stand-out items at Kinsham Court in Herefordshire include an £80,000 satinwood commode and four paintings of the Arkwright family - who were influential in the industrial revolution - for £230,000.
WHITE HOUSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Bacall
Person
Cher
Person
Harlan Coben
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Bono
Person
Carly Simon
Person
Melanie Griffith
Person
Maury Povich
Person
Madonna
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
John Lennon
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I've lost every damn thing I own.' Fort Myers residents tearfully tell how they clung to roofs and are now left to pick up the pieces after finding their homes destroyed, cars under water and belongings swept away by Hurricane Ian

Survivors of Hurricane Ian tell how they clung to roofs and walls and prayed for salvation as the Sunshine State awoke to heartbreaking scenes of devastation. The category four storm pulverized southwestern coastal cities with 155mph winds and swept an 18ft 'tsunami' ashore, engulfing homes, businesses and transforming whole neighborhoods into hazardous swamps.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Apartment Building#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Manhattanites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Mail

Paris Hilton’s 18-day search for her chihuahua ends: Experts believe the heiress’s pooch was snatched by a hungry coyote in the Hollywood Hills

It was the £10,000-a-day ‘biggest dog hunt in Hollywood history’ launched by a heartbroken Paris Hilton to find her beloved chihuahua Diamond Baby. But last night it seemed the 18-day search for the hotel heiress’s pooch has ended in tragedy – with experts now believing it was snatched by a hungry coyote.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

628K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy