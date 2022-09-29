ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers Reveal New Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers have released their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season.

With All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers are once again championship contenders in the Western Conference.

However, this team is a lot more than just Leonard and George, as they are returning almost their entire roster from a season ago full of experienced, veteran talents and the Clippers also brought in former All-Star point guard John Wall this offseason for even more added depth.

Los Angeles is going to be a huge threat once again in the NBA and they will be winning a lot of games in some new threads for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, the Clippers revealed their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season that features the cursive-like writing of “Los Angeles” that has been featured on jerseys in past years.

The classic red and blue lines associated with the Clippers are featured on the jersey’s neck lining, as well as on the lining that wraps around the shoulder.

These new jerseys will first be worn by the Clippers on Wednesday, November 9 when they host the Los Angeles Lakers, a game that will be featured on ESPN.

Set to be worn a total of ten times throughout the 2022-23 season, the Clippers will rock these jerseys during select Wednesday and Thursday night games at home.

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to begin the new NBA season in their home arena, but they will be the road team since the Los Angeles Lakers will be considered the home team in Crypto.com Arena on October 20.

