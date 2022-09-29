ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

How do you respond to hate groups? Kittery event to bring Seacoast together

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
KITTERY, Maine — In response to a neo-Nazi group’s increased presence in the region, several community groups and local police departments are joining forces to educate the public on recognizing and preventing hateful acts.

A discussion called “Understanding and Preventing Hate-Based Activity” will be held in Kittery Monday, following multiple appearances in the Seacoast over the last year by the Nationalist Social Club, a recognized hate group that formed in eastern Massachusetts in 2019, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“As a community, as a whole, everyone has to band together just to let it be known (that) there’s no place for it here. We do not welcome it here,” said Kittery Police Chief Robert Richter.

The hate group drew public backlash in December 2021 after its members protested a drag story hour for children at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth.

This summer, the group left recruitment materials on the lawns of Portsmouth residents, then posted the same flyers in Kittery’s Admiralty Village neighborhood, prompting condemnations from the Town Council and from community members in a rally on Route 1 in Kittery.

'Preventing Hate' event details

“Understanding and Preventing Hate-Based Activity” will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 in the Kittery Community Center’s Star Theatre and is open to anyone who registers. Organizations involved include Granite State Progress, the New Hampshire Council of Churches, New Hampshire Listens, United Against Hate on Seacoast, local school districts and other community groups. Members of police departments in Kittery, Portsmouth, South Berwick, Ogunquit, Dover and from the University of New Hampshire will be present.

'We need more people to speak up':Kittery rally stands against spread of hate on Seacoast

Speakers at the event will teach attendees how to identify symbols associated with hate groups, discuss hate groups active in the area, compare the hate groups' presence on the Seacoast to those existing elsewhere nationally, and relay safe, effective actions people can take when confronted with “literature or activity” from a hate group, according to organizers.

“It’s an awesome group of people that’s been put together, some very intelligent and forward-thinking people that will have a lot to offer to community members,” Richter said.

Following several short presentations, event attendees will be divided into small groups designated by municipality, so people can interact directly with officials and leaders where they live. “To kind of bring it down to a local level,” Richter said.

The center is offering childcare services for attendees with children. Registration is required. An online version of the discussion will be conducted Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is also required ahead of the virtual discussion.

Information: kitteryme.gov/home/news/understanding-preventing-hate-based-activity-community-event-october-3-2022

What do we know about hate group activity?

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the neo-Nazi group “espouses racism, antisemitism and intolerance” online, and through graffiti and other propaganda. Its members "see themselves as soldiers at war with a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race.”

The reported leader of NSC-131, Chris Hood, was arrested in July in Boston during a protest by the group against a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain.

Since NSC-131 members distributed recruitment flyers this summer, no incidents involving the group have been reported to town police, Richter said.

“Don’t give them any credence,” the chief said, when asked how people should respond to acts of hate. “We have to show that that kind of activity is not welcome here.”

Comments / 4

Richard Hertz
3d ago

Liberals are the biggest haters, especially in southern Maine. I was at a restaurant in Kittery a couple years ago, and some cowards flattened all the tires to vehicles with Trump/Pence stickers

Reply(1)
6
David Razor
3d ago

Funny that the people that are supposedly against hate groups are actually the most intolerant, hateful group of people you will ever meet. I'd say that they are "oxymorons", but I don't really think the "oxy" part is what applies to them...

Reply(1)
5
 

#Hate Groups#Seacoast#Antisemitism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Neo Nazi#Kittery Police#The Town Council#Granite State Progress
