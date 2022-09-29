Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Man Killed When His Truck Rams A Dump Truck
About 09:30 Thursday morning, September 29, at Vassar Road and North Gera Road, Saginaw County Deputies responded to a fatal crash involving 3 vehicles. A Dump truck that was headed North on Gera was stopped at the stop sign. The dump truck was driven by a 26 year old man from Saginaw. Behind the Dump truck was a Cadillac SUV driven by a 67 year old man from Saginaw. The Third vehicle was the at-fault vehicle, driven by an unidentified driver, possibly from Ohio. The third vehicle, a pickup truck, was northbound and collided with the passenger vehicle that was stopped behind the Dump truck. The pickup flipped end over end and collided with the rear of the Dump truck, resulting in the fatal injuries to the driver of the pickup. Cause of the crash is still under investigation.
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
WNEM
Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation
BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
WILX-TV
Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township
INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 52-year-old man was killed Friday after his vehicle struck a tree. According to authorities, it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dakin and Clark roads. Authorities said a man from Dansville’s vehicle left Dakin Road and struck a tree. He...
WNEM
Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township. A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by...
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
abc12.com
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
Lansing police identify woman killed Friday morning
Lansing Police responded to the 900 block of Long Blvd. in south Lansing just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of a woman who was shot.
nbc25news.com
Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
Lansing man charged with murder after Friday shooting
Gabriel Dixon, 28, has been charged in the Friday homicide of 24-year-old Arianna Reed.
Turnto10.com
Police find firearm following traffic stop of stolen car, arrest 2 men
(WJAR) — Two men face multiple charges following the traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, the Rhode Island State Police Department announced on Thursday. Police say troopers made a vehicle stop on Connell Highway in Newport on Wednesday that lead to the arrests. Police discovered the vehicle was stolen...
WNEM
Suspect arrested after armed robbery at party store
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 28-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested after an armed robbery at a party store. The crime took place at 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Damore’s Party Store in Bridgeport Township. The suspect entered the store, displayed what was believed to be a real...
abc12.com
28-year-old accused of robbing Bridgeport convenience store at gunpoint
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-yeaer-old man from Bridgeport is accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday. The armed robbery was reported around 1:35 a.m. at Damore's Party Store in the 4400 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a man walked in the store, displayed a gun that appeared real and demanded money.
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Sept. 30
Garth is available for adoption through the Genesee County Humane Society. Here are the top stories we're following today. A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Former TV 5...
Lansing police searching for missing woman
Wagner is 53-years-old and has been reported missing.
abc12.com
Water main at Genesee Township trailer park tests negative for E. coli
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office says the water main at a Genesee Township trailer park does not have E. coli bacteria after a child who lives there got sick. Chase and Jessica Yaklin claim their infant son is sick from E. coli because of...
Saginaw man gets jail credit for involvement in fatal shooting jury said was not murder
SAGINAW, MI — Charged with murder along with his younger brother stemming from the fatal shooting of a man on a Saginaw street, Johnnie L. Jackson III opted to take a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. In exchange for the dismissal of the open...
