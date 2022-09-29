Read full article on original website
Three Oregon Hospitals sue state over wait times for patients committed against their will
SALEM, Ore. — Three Oregon hospitals have filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority, which manages the state hospital, claiming that it is violating the rights of patients who are committed against their will because of severe mental health issues. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth...
More than $20M raised so far through Florida Disaster Fund, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than $20 million has been raised so far through the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday afternoon during a news briefing. Donations will support response and recovery activities throughout communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. We're really excited about being able to help...
Oregon hospitals lose more than $215 million in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two-thirds of Oregon hospitals lost money the first half of 2022. A lot of money -- $215 million, more than was lost in the pandemic phase lockdown of 2020. “The wheels have come off the financial model that keeps hospital doors open to patients,”...
Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams
PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
Pennsylvania business owner heading to Florida to help people in need
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A business owner in central Pennsylvania is getting ready to pack up his truck and head south after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on Florida. Ronnie Beeck, who is the owner and operator at DJ’s Smoke Shack on the West Shore, just returned from responding to the floods in eastern Kentucky.
