KBTX.com
No. 9 Aggie Golf Competes at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team competes at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the par 72, 7,700-yard Blessings Golf Club, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, which features all five players from each school playing in...
KBTX.com
No. 2 Women’s Golf Set for Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete against six top-15 squads at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club Oct. 3-5. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the lineup that is fresh off winning...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s offense couldn’t get rolling, the defense couldn’t get stops, and the mistakes piled on in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville. The question is how the team responds because they have a trip to Tuscaloosa coming up. “We...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M’s Comeback Falls Short on Sunday
ATHENS, Ga. – After trailing 2-0, the Texas A&M volleyball team (10-6, 2-3 SEC) made a valiant effort to come back against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 SEC), ultimately falling in five sets (17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Caroline Meuth led the way...
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
KBTX.com
Lednicky Turns in Career Day as Aggies fall short to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell in five sets (13-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, 13-15) to the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 SEC) at the Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday. Freshman Logan Lednicky led the Aggies (10-5, 2-2 SEC) with a career day in kills, as she finished with...
KBTX.com
Volleyball Prepped for Pair of Matches at Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M volleyball team looks to remain undefeated on the road this weekend when it travels to face the Georgia Bulldogs in a pair of matches. First serve between the Aggies (10-4, 2-1 SEC) and the Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 SEC) is set for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday and 11 a.m. CT on Sunday. Saturday’s contest is available via streaming SEC Network+ while Sunday’s series finale is slated to air nationally on SEC Network. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow.
KBTX.com
No. 9 Lexington dismantles Caldwell, improves to 5-0
LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The ninth ranked Lexington Eagles had their way with the winless Caldwell Hornets, taking care of business with a big 34-6 homecoming victory. The Hornets came ready to fight, as Boone Turner tossed a long touchdown pass to Coy Becka on the first play of the game, putting Caldwell up 6-0 just ten seconds into the game.
KBTX.com
Madisonville drops contest against Columbus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many area teams have already started district play, but some are still in the pre-district portion of their schedule. The Madisonville Mustangs fell to Columbus 56-28 at home in their final pre-district game. Columbus received the ball first and scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown by...
KBTX.com
Huntsville wins district opener against Lamar Consolidated
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a low scoring affair in Huntsville’s homecoming game, with the first big play coming by way of an interception from Jeremiah Winfrey. This defensive takeaway will eventually lead to a rushing touchdown later in the drive from Jawann Giddens. The Hornets take the lead 6-0 after a failed extra point attempt.
KBTX.com
No. 3 Aggies complete comeback win over No. 8 Fresno State, 11-8
FRESNO, California -- The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team (1-1) defeated No. 8 Fresno State (0-1), 11-8, to secure its first win of the season, Friday afternoon at the Student Horse Center. Trailing by one at the break, the Maroon & White dominated the second half winning seven of...
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian falls to Legacy Prep 28-21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was trying to stop a two-game losing streak as they welcomed Legacy Prep to town. The Eagles had a promising first few drives with Tyler Prince recovering a forced fumble. Prince would then line up on offense and rush for a touchdown. Legacy Prep...
KBTX.com
Montgomery loses in dogfight against Lake Creek
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tense game tonight with the sister school’s duking it out starting with the first big play of the game: Cade Tessier scoring for the Lion’s after steamrolling through the Bear’s defense. Later in the game the Lion’s would lose the ball in an interception by Kyler Wilson. The turnover would continue on to a deep pass from Bear’s Quarterback Nick Shivers to fellow teammate Jaden Williams. This 40 yard rush impacted the rest of the game with a score of 21-14. The Bear’s would push on to the very end, but the Lions were too much to handle with the final score being Lions 80- Bears 55.
KBTX.com
Franklin remains undefeated after taking down Rockdale 63-42
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the Franklin Lions went for their 22nd win in a row at Rockdale, where the Tigers were trying to put a stop to a 3-game losing streak. The Tigers kept it close with the defending state champs until half. With just 10 seconds left before the break, Cort Lowry found Bo Jimenez for 6 putting Franklin up 28-21 at half.
KBTX.com
Men’s Tennis Prepares for ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team’s fall slate continues Saturday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center Oct. 1-9. “The ITA All-American is always a great tournament this early in the season,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our guys will be tested against some of the best players and teams in the country over the next few days. This tournament gives us valuable evaluation opportunities to see where everyone is at and what we need to continue to improve on.”
KBTX.com
Brenham uses big first half in win over Richmond Randle
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs built a 24-0 lead at halftime and held on to defeat Richmond Randle 38-22 Friday night at Cub Stadium. Brenham improves to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in District 10 5A-Division II. The Cubs defense halted the Lions’ first drive of the game. JarRen...
KBTX.com
Hearne wins district opener following 43-22 win over Schulenburg
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles (3-2, 1-0) won their District 13-2A Division I opener Friday night at Wood Field with a 43-22 win over the Schulenburg Short Horns. Keyshawn Langham threw for over 200 yards and Jeremiah Gurode had four touchdown receptions. Hearne will be on the road...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension partnering with Allie’s Way for distracted driving PSA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, nearly one in five crashes on Texas roads were caused by a distracted driver in 2021. Distractions can include anything from texting and talking on the phone to eating and drinking, putting on makeup, shaving, reading, programming a navigation system, watching a video and even adjusting the radio. Since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving in Texas.
KBTX.com
Pour one out for this Bryan Legend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Messina Hof Winery and Resort began operations in Bryan, TX in 1977 with a single-acre experimental vineyard. Now, they are one of the largest producers of 100% Texas wines and the 4th largest Texas winery. The team at Messina Hof just finished harvesting the grapes, and...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardner : Growing your own loofah
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The loofah is a popular shower tool used by people all over the world, and now you can save yourself a trip to the store by learning how to grow one in your very own backyard. “You can grow these yourself, they’re fun as long as...
