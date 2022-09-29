Read full article on original website
Related
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
longisland.com
Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group
This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Funeral arrangements set for slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling
Funeral arrangements have been made for FDNY EMS Alison Russo-Elling, who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce
Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. Central senior picked for Columbia Law program
Valley Stream Central High School senior Solomon Akaeze has been selected to take part in Columbia Law School’s High School Law Institute for the fall semester. For the next few months, Solomon will spend his Saturdays learning the basics of law from law school students at the Ivy League institution. But it’s more than simply learning the ropes of criminal and constitutional law. The program helps students build confidence, refine their public speaking skills, and sharpen their logical thinking and legal reasoning.
Real Estate Industry Struggles With Effects of Suffolk County Cyberattack
Many real estate businesses are struggling to complete deals as a cyberattack on computers three weeks ago continues to disrupt Suffolk County government. Local real estate experts say that the cyber disruption is preventing property closings, blocking the verification of titles and filing of documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers
Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid
For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
NBC New York
Suspect in ‘Barbaric' EMS Veteran Slaying Had Prior Connection to Queens Stationhouse
Grief and heartache were on full display outside of a Queens EMS stationhouse, as New York City paid tribute to a 9/11 first responder who was killed in a senseless and gruesome act of violence on an Astoria sidewalk. A memorial continued to grow on Friday for veteran EMS Lieutenant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
'It's A Must Go': Brass Swan, New Roslyn Restaurant, Flying High In Opening Weeks Of Business
A new Long Island restaurant that promises a “reimagining” of classic American dining is already charming customers just weeks after launching. Brass Swan in Roslyn officially opened in mid-September 2022 in the space formerly occupied by Roslyn Social. Describing itself as “modern taste with a classic feel,” the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Standing up to Parkinson’s with exercise
Events like Moving Day are what make Parkinson’s research possible.”. Supporters of research for Parkinson’s disease will gather at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park on Oct. 8 to raise money and awareness at the second annual Moving Day Long Island. The event is one of 19 taking place across the country this autumn and is being organized by The Parkinson’s Foundation.
21-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Hicksville Restaurant, North Massapequa Gas Station
A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he robbed a gas station and a restaurant on Long Island. Maxwell Thomasson, of Massapequa, was arrested following a robbery in Hicksville at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said Thomasson entered the...
East Patchogue community raises funds for thrift store that was robbed
An East Patchogue thrift store that prides itself on helping the community was robbed earlier this week.
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
Riverhead Country Fair returns Sunday, Oct. 9 with contests, carnival, food and vendors
The Riverhead Country Fair will return to downtown Riverhead on Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair, a local favorite and one of the largest in New York State, features craft vendors, food, carnival rides and midway games. Live entertainment and local craft spirits and beverages will be available throughout the day.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Comments / 0