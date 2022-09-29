Natick, as one of the communities along the Boston Marathon route, gets a handful of coveted invitational bibs that it can dole out to nonprofits and municipal departments raising funds in support of programs and services that benefit the town. Individuals granted bibs through the non-profits or departments won’t need to be speedsters, but will need fundraising moxie—you’re required to collect $4,500.

