Natick, MA

Natick seeks non-profits for Boston Marathon invitational bibs

Natick, as one of the communities along the Boston Marathon route, gets a handful of coveted invitational bibs that it can dole out to nonprofits and municipal departments raising funds in support of programs and services that benefit the town. Individuals granted bibs through the non-profits or departments won’t need to be speedsters, but will need fundraising moxie—you’re required to collect $4,500.
NATICK, MA
Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk streaming through Natick this weekend

T-shirt pickup and registration will take place at Wellesley High School on Saturday afternoon. One Natick resident highlighted by the event organizer is Leo Gleason, who this year takes part in his 17th walk on the heels of volunteering for the recent Jimmy Fund Telethon. Cancer has significantly affected Gleason’s...
NATICK, MA
Get your pets blessed in Natick on Sunday

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Natick (39 E. Central St.) welcomes people and pets to its Blessing of the Animals at 11am in the church yard, following the 10am service on Sunday, Oct. 2. The church has been doing the Blessing of the Animals for many years, according to...
NATICK, MA
Natick Halloween happenings 2022

This event has no registration just a commitment to build. Contact Natkids@minlib.net with questions. October 1: pick up scarecrow starter kits at Morse Institute children’s department. October 12: bring completed scarecrow to library. October 14, 4pm: Family Scarecrow Stroll. ________________________________________________________________________________________. October 14—If the broom fits. Halloween and the history...
NATICK, MA

