Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas white supremacist gang associates sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
Five members of an Arkansas white supremacist gang were sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a six-year federal investigation.
KTLO
Domestic disturbance leads to aggravated assault charges for Boone County man
A Boone County man has been charged with aggravated assault on a family member and domestic battery in an incident that occurred Sept. 8 in Harrison. Twenty-eight-year-old Stephen James Thomas was arrested after the female victim stated he had kicked down multiple doors in the house, choked her, and slammed her against the wall.
Five white supremacist gang members sentenced to prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another five people were sentenced to prison for their involvement in crimes committed by the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang that operated in Arkansas. According to reports, each of the defendants had previously pleaded guilty to a number of crimes that were committed...
KATV
18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man charged after altercation with officers
A Stone County man was arrested after authorities say a physical altercation occurred with Mountain View police. According to circuit court information, officers were called to a Mountain View business on Sept. 18 in response to a man slumped over in a truck. When they arrived, officers found Edward Joseph Walker, 61, in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the truck’s passenger door open. The court information said items had been spilled from the truck’s seat and floorboard onto the asphalt parking area.
cdcgamingreports.com
Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court
Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
KTLO
Stone County man arrested after a welfare check in parking lot
A welfare check on a Stone County man has led to an arrest for second degree battery and disorderly conduct charges. 61-year-old Edward Joseph Walker was reportedly slumped over in his vehicle in an H&R Block parking lot with the passenger door open. When law enforcement made contact with him, items from his floorboard and seat had fallen out and onto the asphalt. His truck was still running with the keys in the ignition.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTLO
Minor earthquake in southern Searcy County
A minor earthquake has been reported in southern Searcy County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 4.2 miles west-southwest of Leslie Sunday morning at 2:06. The location is also 39.2 miles south-southwest of Mountain Home and 40.2 miles southeast of Harrison. Experts say normally,...
KATV
Greers Ferry Lake gets camping fees raised by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday they will be increasing the camping fees at Greers Ferry Lake. Starting Jan. 1 2023 is when the fees will go up. The non-electric sites will go up to $18, electric sites with 30/20 amp will go...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
KTLO
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit falling at Melbourne
Yellville-Summit had a rough outing in its first road test of the conference slate on Friday. The Panthers fell to Melbourne 44-0. Yellville-Summit falls to 4-2 on the season and 0-2 in the 3A-2, and they’ll host Quitman next week. Melbourne improves to 5-0 and 1-0, and they’ll host Salem next Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ucanews.live
Crowdfunded cafe supplies Conway with caffeine, cats
Gibson's Cat Café is finally open downtown, and it is filled with furry friends waiting to be adopted. The cafe opened at 808 Court St. Saturday, Sept. 24, to a long line of visitors eager to grab refreshments and spend time with the cats. Drew and Shelby Blacksmith, ages...
wampuscatstudentnews.com
New Season, New Coach: CHS Basketball
Basketball season is very quickly approaching, and every afternoon you’ll find the Conway High boys basketball team preparing for the upcoming season. I got the chance to interview senior guard Kaleb Moody who recently transferred to Conway from Mayflower. When asked about his thoughts on this year’s team, Moody said,”We’re going to be really good and we are going to shock a lot of people.” The team hopes to improve from last year when they were knocked off by Bentonville in the playoffs. However, there were some changes made to the team in the past few months. Moody will not be the only newcomer on the team as Marcus Adams was hired as the new head coach of the boys basketball team this past off season. When asked about coach Adams, Moody said,” He is definitely the hardest, but one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He makes us want it more.” The 2022-2023 boys basketball team is founded on hard work and truly believes they are by far the hardest working basketball team in the state. The team plans to start their season off strong with the first game of the season being held on November 8th against Maumelle.
Comments / 0