Basketball season is very quickly approaching, and every afternoon you’ll find the Conway High boys basketball team preparing for the upcoming season. I got the chance to interview senior guard Kaleb Moody who recently transferred to Conway from Mayflower. When asked about his thoughts on this year’s team, Moody said,”We’re going to be really good and we are going to shock a lot of people.” The team hopes to improve from last year when they were knocked off by Bentonville in the playoffs. However, there were some changes made to the team in the past few months. Moody will not be the only newcomer on the team as Marcus Adams was hired as the new head coach of the boys basketball team this past off season. When asked about coach Adams, Moody said,” He is definitely the hardest, but one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He makes us want it more.” The 2022-2023 boys basketball team is founded on hard work and truly believes they are by far the hardest working basketball team in the state. The team plans to start their season off strong with the first game of the season being held on November 8th against Maumelle.

CONWAY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO