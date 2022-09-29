Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
KATV
3-year-old that went missing from Cabot found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sylvia Noel Ferricher, the 3-year-old that went missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon has been found. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher went missing Thursday after her mother Colbert Winter, 40, fled with her after her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody on Sept. 23.
KTLO
North Little Rock teen sentenced to 20 years in fatal June 2020 shooting
LITTLE ROCK — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for shooting two men, killing one of them, two years ago just after his 17th birthday. Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show D’Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and first-degree...
Arkansas police searching for missing 3-year-old last seen with mom
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Winter Colbert and her daughter, 3-year-old Sylvia Noel Ferricher. Sylvia is currently in the custody of her mother, but on September 23, 2022, her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody. Deputies...
Kait 8
White County man dies in head-on collision
LICKING, Mo. (KAIT) -A driver attempting to pass another vehicle results in a fatal crash. According to a preliminary crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Friday, Sept. 30, 30-year-old Hayden J. Mercer of Searcy, Arkansas was driving eastbound in a 2022 GMC Sierra when he changed lanes to pass another vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas family pleads for answers 28 years after disappearance
A family calling for help in Searcy 28 years to the day after their loved one, Jarrod Green went missing in the small town.
North Little Rock Police searching for man with multiple active warrants
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a wanted suspect. According to reports, 22-year-old Silvio Hernandez has two active warrants for aggravated assault and one for 2nd-degree domestic battery. Police state that Hernandez is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
Arkansas Hospital Shooter Allegedly Asked Couple About Their Relationship Before Opening Fire
When Raymond Lovett Jr., 24, opened fire at CHI St. Vincent Hospital North in Sherwood, Arkansas, on Wednesday, he allegedly asked an engaged couple “how long they had been together,” according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Lovett is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for the death of Leighton Whitfield, 21. The fiancée, Jade Pye, was receiving treatment on the fourth flour and being visited by Whitfield when Lovett, whom Pye referred to as “Ajay,” entered the room around 10 a.m. He shot Whitfield, then turned his gun toward Pye, but she pulled an alarm attached to her bed. Police said Lovett and Whitfield knew each other. Whitfield was found with “at least one gunshot wound,” and cops are calling the shooting as an isolated incident. Lovett, whose bail is set at $500,000, will appear in court on Nov. 8.Read it at Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
Deputies: Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in White County creek
A vehicle stolen over two decades ago was found in a White County creek Monday, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
Benton police searching for a suspect involved in breaking and entering incidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for a suspect that is involved in breaking and entering around Benton. The suspect is also involved in a hit-and-run accident over the past few days. Benton police also said that anyone may reference the incident...
KATV
Armed and dangerous man wanted by the North Little Rock police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department announced Friday they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault. 22-year-old Silvio Hernandez has an active warrant for Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery in the 2nd degree, and Aggravated Assault on a family or household member.
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To One
Terkessa Wallace (left) and Shequenia Burnett (right)Facebook. 36-year-old Shequenia Burnett and 34-year-old Terkessa Wallace were close childhood friends. The two women grew up together and shared years of their lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Shequenia's family describes her as a mother and well-rounded, talented sketch artist who adores her children.
ksgf.com
Suspect In Arkansas Hospital Shooting Pleads Not Guilty
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas Thursday during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was arrested Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
Accused CHI St. Vincent shooter pleads not guilty to murder & assault charges
The man accused of killing another man at CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood pleaded not guilty to felony charges brought against him.
Police: Shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood involved men who knew each other
Law enforcement officials said an incident initially feared to be an active shooter event at a Sherwood hospital Wednesday morning was actually a targeted shooting involving two men who knew each other
ksgf.com
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
Police: One dead, person of interest in custody in shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood
One person is dead and one person has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
Comments / 0