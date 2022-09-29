ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

3-year-old that went missing from Cabot found

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sylvia Noel Ferricher, the 3-year-old that went missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon has been found. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher went missing Thursday after her mother Colbert Winter, 40, fled with her after her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody on Sept. 23.
CABOT, AR
Kait 8

White County man dies in head-on collision

LICKING, Mo. (KAIT) -A driver attempting to pass another vehicle results in a fatal crash. According to a preliminary crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Friday, Sept. 30, 30-year-old Hayden J. Mercer of Searcy, Arkansas was driving eastbound in a 2022 GMC Sierra when he changed lanes to pass another vehicle.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Cabot, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Cabot, AR
County
Pulaski County, AR
Pulaski County, AR
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Hospital Shooter Allegedly Asked Couple About Their Relationship Before Opening Fire

When Raymond Lovett Jr., 24, opened fire at CHI St. Vincent Hospital North in Sherwood, Arkansas, on Wednesday, he allegedly asked an engaged couple “how long they had been together,” according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Lovett is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for the death of Leighton Whitfield, 21. The fiancée, Jade Pye, was receiving treatment on the fourth flour and being visited by Whitfield when Lovett, whom Pye referred to as “Ajay,” entered the room around 10 a.m. He shot Whitfield, then turned his gun toward Pye, but she pulled an alarm attached to her bed. Police said Lovett and Whitfield knew each other. Whitfield was found with “at least one gunshot wound,” and cops are calling the shooting as an isolated incident. Lovett, whose bail is set at $500,000, will appear in court on Nov. 8.Read it at Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
SHERWOOD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcso
KATV

Armed and dangerous man wanted by the North Little Rock police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department announced Friday they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault. 22-year-old Silvio Hernandez has an active warrant for Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery in the 2nd degree, and Aggravated Assault on a family or household member.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To One

Terkessa Wallace (left) and Shequenia Burnett (right)Facebook. 36-year-old Shequenia Burnett and 34-year-old Terkessa Wallace were close childhood friends. The two women grew up together and shared years of their lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Shequenia's family describes her as a mother and well-rounded, talented sketch artist who adores her children.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
ksgf.com

Suspect In Arkansas Hospital Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas Thursday during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was arrested Wednesday...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
CONWAY, AR
ksgf.com

Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
SHERWOOD, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
SHERWOOD, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy