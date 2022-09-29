Woman, 27, and 22-year-old man are arrested for murder and bank card theft after 'vulnerable' woman, 71, is found dead in her home

A woman and a man have been arrested following the launch of a murder probe after a 'vulnerable' pensioner was found dead in her own home.

Police found the body of Susan Hawkey, 71, in Neasden, north west London, on Monday after concerns were raised about her welfare.

A woman, 27, and a 22-year-old man were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, theft of a bank card and fraud. They remain in custody.

Police discovered the 71-year-old's body after being called to her home in Aylesbury Street on Monday morning.

They believe she was 'specifically targeted'.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who is leading the investigation, said: 'The circumstances of this murder are particularly tragic.

'An elderly, vulnerable female appears to have specifically targeted.

'I am appealing to members of the public who may have known or recognise Susan, to come forward with any information that may assist in building a picture of her life.

'I also appeal to anyone with information who may be able to help in bringing the offenders of this horrific crime to justice to come forward.'

Superintendent Neil Holyoak, of the Met's North West Command Unit, added: 'We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they investigate this terrible incident.

'I know it will cause concern in the community; we share that concern and urge anyone who has information that could assist investigators to contact police immediately.

'The support and assistance of our communities could prove invaluable in bringing Susan's family justice.'