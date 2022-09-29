ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours

"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
FORT MYERS, FL
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
wdhn.com

WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter. The video showed heavy rain and wind conditions that hit the Bay of Biscayne in the Miami area. The Twitter user, @diegomrproducer, wrote...
MIAMI, FL
10NEWS

WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
FORT MYERS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Internet’s Fears Come to Life As Shark Swims Through Florida Streets Post Hurricane Ian: VIDEO

On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in Florida, one man captured what many thought was another internet hoax – a shark swimming in the streets of Fort Myers. Severe storms and inclement weather have led to heavy flooding in the Fort Myers region. What was originally thought to be another fake video turned out to be very real as the huge fish swam through the streets of a local neighborhood.
FORT MYERS, FL
WISN

Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Bay News 9

Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
NAPLES PARK, FL
nypressnews.com

Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

