Read full article on original website
Related
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
wdhn.com
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter. The video showed heavy rain and wind conditions that hit the Bay of Biscayne in the Miami area. The Twitter user, @diegomrproducer, wrote...
10NEWS
WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state. Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
Florida man rescued after boat gets stuck in mangroves
A Florida man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard after his boat was stuck in mangroves.
Internet’s Fears Come to Life As Shark Swims Through Florida Streets Post Hurricane Ian: VIDEO
On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in Florida, one man captured what many thought was another internet hoax – a shark swimming in the streets of Fort Myers. Severe storms and inclement weather have led to heavy flooding in the Fort Myers region. What was originally thought to be another fake video turned out to be very real as the huge fish swam through the streets of a local neighborhood.
WATCH: News photographer drops live camera to help Florida family to safety
An Australian news photographer covering Hurricane Ian set his camera down while reporting live from Naples to help a family wading through floodwaters on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes. One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside...
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
Bay News 9
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
wdhn.com
Logistical issues delay power crew from traveling to Florida for hurricane relief
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After Hurricane Ian demolished the Fort Myers area, Pea River Electric Cooperative spent the past few days preparing like other power cooperatives do for the call to help clean up the aftermath. “Start trying to get our trucks ready and make sure everything on them...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We felt helpless’: Fort Myers families lose everything in Hurricane Ian
The recovery process is beginning for thousands of people affected in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian, and emotional stories are coming from the storm.
Southwest Florida Scrambled was there enough time to leave?
Some residents said evacuation orders came too late. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts left few options. It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida, and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate. But...
VIDEO: Florida deputies form human chain to rescue woman from floodwaters
Deputies in Florida formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters.
nypressnews.com
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
Marconews.com
Live Updates: FPL updates power restoration efforts; Collier schools reopening Thursday
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. 5:10 p.m. | FGCU sets up call center to aid students, staff. Although the FGCU...
Video: Pool roof ripped off by Hurricane Ian
Videos taken in Cape Coral continually showed the destructive power of Hurricane Ian as it came ashore on Florida's west Coast.
Fort Myers woman pulls gun on women she thought were skipping line for gas, police say
A Fort Myers woman was arrested Saturday after police say she pulled a gun on a car while getting gas.
NBC Miami
Naples Residents Face Clean Up of Toxic Mud, Destroyed Homes in Ian's Wake
The once pristine Vanderbilt Beach community in Naples is now far from the paradise it once was. "It's like there was a giant blender that just shook up the entire contents of the home," Bobbi Mendez said Saturday. The record breaking storm surge from Hurricane Ian submerged Mendez’s home and...
Comments / 3