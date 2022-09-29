ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

sweetwaternow.com

State Tour of ‘A Sissy in Wyoming’ is Coming to Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS – The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC), along with other entities, is sponsoring the Cowboy State tour of “A Sissy in Wyoming,” a playwright’s reading based on the remarkable life of Wyoming educator, Vietnam veteran, activist and cross-dresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, who died in 2020.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Asian clams confirmed in Glendo Reservoir

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 1, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken just off Highway 14 in Dayton, Wyoming by Jennifer Miller. Miller writes: “It highlights the ever-changing beauty of the entrance of going up to the Bighorns.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
HARTVILLE, WY
K99

A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming

It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Wyoming Fall Fishing’s Really Different Than In The Spring

Wyoming is known for great fishing all year long. Reservoirs, rivers, ponds and creeks are full of outdoor lovers fishing for their favorite fish to catch. Obviously throughout the year we have different ways we have to fish these areas. When springtime is here, the water is cold and there's usually plenty. As summertime rolls around, the water warms up and the levels start dropping. In the fall the water temperatures start to fall and the levels are really low. Then by the time winter gets here, the water is now covered by ice and ice huts are a plenty.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025

Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
WYOMING STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Wyoming has among the country's lowest electricity prices

(The Center Square) - Wyoming continues to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the country, according to a new report. Wyoming's 8.27 cents per kilowatt hour average ranks number 4, the Energy Affordability Report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) said. Only Louisiana, Iowa, and Oklahoma had lower average rates.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
WYOMING STATE
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 30

The National Interagency Fire Center reported 23 wildland fires in Montana on Thursday. Cool temperatures are expected to spread east and south from the pacific northwest coming through Central Montana and the Northern Greater Basin. Some of the fires are showing minimal growth or have been successfully contained. The current...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators To Consider Giving Themselves More Than 50% Raise

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase their salaries by 53%. The Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation will consider draft legislation next week that would increase the per diem daily salary for state legislators by $80, bumping them from $150 to $230 per day.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Seven Grant Programs Available to Address Health Disparities in Wyoming

There are a number of grant programs that are available to address health disparities in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Wyoming has dedicated $9.8 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team, a business management consulting firm from Cheyenne, manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
WYOMING STATE

