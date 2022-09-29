Read full article on original website
Migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard are staying in sparse dorms and eating at cafeteria tables at a Massachusetts military base
A new video shows the accommodations at Joint Base Cape Cod, where migrants who were sent to Martha's Vineyard last week have been offered shelter.

Thousands of National Guardsmen help in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Nearly 5,000 National Guardsmen are in southwest and central Florida to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Florida National Guardsmen, along with others from Louisiana, New York, and Tennessee are already positioned. Others from Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, South Carolina and Montana are on the way, according to National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson.
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Texas rancher issues dire warning on border crisis, migrant influx: 'Coming to your town'
One Texas rancher issued a dire warning on the border crisis as the influx of migrants continues to spiral out of control, bombarding farmers and property owners near and far beyond the international border. Cline rancher John Sewell warned the crisis at the southern border has worsened under the Biden...
American Airlines passenger detained by FBI after allegedly assaulting attendant on flight from Los Cabos to Los Angeles
An American Airlines passenger was detained by the FBI after allegedly assaulting an attendant on a flight from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Wednesday, officials said. Law enforcement were waiting for American Airlines flight 377 when it landed in L.A. “due to an unruly passenger...

Military bases begin damage assessments after Hurricane Ian
Military bases across the East Coast are conducting damage assessments and clean up in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which first struck Florida on Wednesday and made another landfall Friday in South Carolina. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown, Florida, with maximum...
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Michael Fanone told Rolling Stone he knew shortly after testifying about being assaulted on January 6 that his law enforcement career was over.

G-RAP 2.0? National Guard could resurrect recruiting referral bonuses
They’ve done it before. It was controversial, and people went to prison, but it worked. And now it might return. The Army National Guard is evaluating whether it should reestablish a national-level recruiting referral bonus program to address a worsening recruiting and end strength shortfall that could leave the nation’s part-time soldiers struggling to fulfill their myriad requirements.

VA caregiver benefits expand to all vets on Oct. 1
Veterans of all eras will be eligible for caregiver benefits starting Oct. 1, an expansion that is expected to add thousands of families to the program in the next year. The move was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but had been delayed two years as officials refined processing and support for the program. Currently, only veterans who served before May 1975 or after September 2001 are eligible for the benefits.
'This has changed me'; Vineyarders say migrants transformed their lives, missions
When Donna McElroy thinks about the time she spent with the 48 Venezuelan migrants flown unexpectedly to Martha’s Vineyard two weeks ago, her first memories are of the moments that make her laugh. The 74-year-old nurse speaks Spanish, so she bonded closely with a number of them. “The guys,...
