Public Safety

Army Times

Thousands of National Guardsmen help in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Nearly 5,000 National Guardsmen are in southwest and central Florida to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Florida National Guardsmen, along with others from Louisiana, New York, and Tennessee are already positioned. Others from Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, South Carolina and Montana are on the way, according to National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson.
The Associated Press

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
Military bases begin damage assessments after Hurricane Ian

Military bases across the East Coast are conducting damage assessments and clean up in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which first struck Florida on Wednesday and made another landfall Friday in South Carolina. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown, Florida, with maximum...
G-RAP 2.0? National Guard could resurrect recruiting referral bonuses

They’ve done it before. It was controversial, and people went to prison, but it worked. And now it might return. The Army National Guard is evaluating whether it should reestablish a national-level recruiting referral bonus program to address a worsening recruiting and end strength shortfall that could leave the nation’s part-time soldiers struggling to fulfill their myriad requirements.
VA caregiver benefits expand to all vets on Oct. 1

Veterans of all eras will be eligible for caregiver benefits starting Oct. 1, an expansion that is expected to add thousands of families to the program in the next year. The move was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but had been delayed two years as officials refined processing and support for the program. Currently, only veterans who served before May 1975 or after September 2001 are eligible for the benefits.
