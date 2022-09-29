Read full article on original website
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
teslarati.com
WA State responds to Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck “boat” abilities teaser with serious warning
Elon Musk’s recent comments about the Tesla Cybertuck and its expected capability to briefly serve as a boat have prompted the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to issue a serious warning to any EV fans who see themselves as would-be seafarers — don’t use the all-electric pickup truck as a boat.
Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
electrek.co
Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid
Tesla has unveiled its latest version of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so powerful that it tripped the power grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
insideevs.com
Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
AI Day 2022: Tesla may unveil a major milestone for its Optimus robot
Once again, it is that time of the year. The annual Tesla AI Day, a demonstration of the most cutting-edge technologies from all of the company's operating divisions is tomorrow. While Tesla vehicles receive the majority of press attention, the company has a wide range of other applications and products that it is constantly developing and improving.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
Elon Musk Just Debuted Tesla's First Humanoid Robot: 'A Fundamental Transformation for Civilization As We Know It.'
A prototype called 'Optimus' walked on stage at Tesla's 2022 AI Day presentation. Musk expects to sell the bots for under $20,000.
Musk Says the Tesla Cybertruck Is Waterproof During Hurricane Ian
Elon Musk says the Tesla Cybertruck can swim as Hurricane Ian strikes. What can the Tesla Cybertruck really do? Is it part boat? The post Musk Says the Tesla Cybertruck Is Waterproof During Hurricane Ian appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Model 3 RWD, With LFP Batteries, Is Most Efficient Car
The Model 3 RWD, with LFP Batteries is the most efficient EV of 2022, according to the Department of Energy website. Model 3 RWD, With LFP Batteries, Is Most Efficient Car. The Tesla Model 3, a single motor, rear-wheel drive vehicle with LFP batteries (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate), is the most efficient vehicle on the Department of Energy's highest MPGe list for 2022 electric vehicles. Tesla's Model Y, Model S, and Model X were also on the list as well.
Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe
Elon Musk rarely forgets. And Tesla's (TSLA) billionaire CEO certainly doesn't forget those who have opposed him or his companies. To ensure they don't keep a short memory, he reminds them of the disputes that have pitted them against each other. No schadenfreude here; he doesn't revel in their difficulties....
torquenews.com
Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging
Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
Tesla Owner Claims Replacement Battery Costs $26,000
Yikes, that’s more expensive than most engines by a lot!. A Canadian man who purchased a $140,000 Tesla Model S claims the battery died and Tesla said it’s going to cost $26,000 to replace. The man, Mario Zelaya, posted a video about the fiasco to TikTok, causing quite the uproar as he detailed how he’s “locked out” of his own car thanks to the battery dying.
insideevs.com
Tesla Solar Roof And Submerged Powerwalls Survived Hurricane Ian
A Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwalls are huge investments. They have an exorbitant cost upfront, and you have to own them for many years before you get a return on your investment. Fortunately, these products come with long warranties, though that still might not give people adequate peace of mind. Perhaps the fact that these Tesla products survived one of the worse hurricanes in recent history helps.
electrek.co
Tesla unveils the hands of its humanoid robot ahead of full unveil today
Tesla is teasing the hands of its humanoid Optimus robot that is going to be fully unveiled at its AI Day event later today. Tesla is expected to hold its AI Day 2 in Palo Alto starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) today. The automaker is going to...
morningbrew.com
Tesla reveals our future robot overlords
Tesla unveiled the prototype for its humanoid robot Optimus at the company’s AI showcase yesterday, bringing CEO Elon Musk one step closer to his goal of becoming a real life Dr. No. The robot walked, waved, and raised the roof live on stage. In videos, it carried boxes around...
Elon Musk Says It's Important He Can Be Fired
Tesla's CEO showed off some new technology that brings the world a little closer to a "Terminator" scenario. Elon Musk held a coming-out party for Tesla’s autonomous humanoid robot, called Optimus, at the company’s AI (artificial intelligence) day Friday. In a presentation, the robot walked, waved, and moved...
torquenews.com
Using Tesla's CCS Adapter - My First Hand Experience
I just got Tesla's CCS adapter and there was one big reason I got it. I will share that with you now!. Using Tesla's CCS Adapter - My First Hand Experience. I've owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD for about 6 weeks now and recently bought a CCS adapter from Tesla for it. The reason for this purchase is that there is a Harmon's grocery store with free CCS charging just a few blocks away from me and I expect to be using this charging station a lot. Here is my experience with it.
