FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kprl.com
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
kprl.com
Other Stories This Friday 09.30.2022
The CHP identifies the Los Osos man who was killed in a fatal crash on highway 41 early Monday. He’s 20-year-old Justin William West of Los Osos. His car rolled when it left highway 41 south of Bear Ridge road, past Cerro Alto campground between Atascadero and Morro Bay.
Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend
California’s largest free music festival is back in Carpinteria on Saturday and Sunday. The post Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC San Diego
Scarecrows Sightings Abound in These Quaint California Towns
SCARECROWS OF THE GOLDEN STATE: Wherever you roam in the fall, whether you're calling upon a mountain-top hamlet, a beach-close community, or a picturesque part of wine country, you're likely to see a straw-filled figure placed near a mailbox, by a door, or at the entrance of a building. The figure may be rocking a top hat or waving hello or engaged in some sort of everyday activity, but your next step is clear: You need to take a quick picture of this autumn-inspired adorableness. Because the scarecrow? It remains one of the enduring icons of fall, a sweet and homespun symbol of the season. But finding a playful profusion of scarecrows clustered in one town, or at least festooning the fronts of several businesses in a single city, is a rather rarer event, unless, of course, you're calling upon some special California spots: Cambria and the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley.
kprl.com
North County Weather 09.30.2022
Mostly sunny, but much cooler today. Highs near 87 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny but cooler. High’s near 82 in Paso Robles. 78 in Atascadero. WSW winds...
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Oktoberfest 09.30.2022
Tomorrow is the first day of October, and that brings Oktoberfest back to the north county. The fundraiser is tomorrow afternoon and evening at Harris Stage Lines on North River road in Paso Robles. That’s next to River K Pumpkin Patch. For more information you can go to Neighboraid’s...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Local casino announces reopening of Craft Paso restaurant with live entertainment
Bob Santa Cruz Family Band and Vintage Vibes performing. – The Paso Robles Casino is hosting a grand reopening of its Craft Paso restaurant and bar. Live music, new menu items, and craft beverages will be served today and Saturday starting at 6 p.m. “We look forward to seeing old...
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
cuestonian.com
Vineyard Drive Bridge protests continue: Protestors pepper sprayed
An overpass bridge running tangential to Templeton High School in Templeton, Calif., has been a gathering place for local protestors for several years. The bridge is within view of the Templeton High School campus. At the gatherings, flags are flown supporting causes such as the “All Lives Matter” movement, the “Trump Won The Election” movement, the “Trump 2024” movement, the InfoWars.com website, and other general causes including “The People Are Pissed,” the Israeli flag or the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.
montereycountyweekly.com
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Walnuts were once top crop in SLO County. Why did farmers rip out orchards in 1970s?
“The walnut trees are gone, all over the valley,” one community member lamented in 1979.
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
moneyinc.com
The 15 Best Things To Do in Morro Bay, California
At the seaside of San Luis Obispo County, California, U.S lays the great Morro Bay, which runs alongside the state’s Central Coast. The bay is named after the Morro Rock, one of the area’s key attraction features. The bay covers a total area of 26.74 square kilometers and has an elevation of six feet. It receives almost 8000,000 visitors, whose total expenditure is almost $161 million annually.
kprl.com
High School Football Preview 09.30.2022
The Paso Robles Bearcats (4-1) travel south to San Luis Obispo tonight to play the Mission Prep Royals ((3-2). The Bearcats coming off a big upset over previously undefeated Lompoc 34-33. With the loss Lompoc fell to 4-1, 1-1 in conference. The Royals lost their season opener at Bakersfield Christian 35-9, and another at Aptos 37-21. Last week, they beat Nipomo 49-12. Both teams are 2-0 in conference play. It could be a decisive game in the Mountain League. Kick off at Mission Prep is at 7:00.
calcoastnews.com
Vehicle crashes beside Arroyo Grande cornfield
A vehicle crashed and overturned on the edge of a cornfield around the Arroyo Grande city limits Sunday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Road. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle following the crash and refused ambulance transport, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
