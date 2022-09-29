ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Thomasville man faces multiple charges after brief foot chase

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 3 days ago
A Thomasville man is facing numerous charges after running from police when they were attempting to arrest him for outstanding warrants.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, at approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 27 patrol officers observed Quadarius Jermaine McIntosh, 27, of Thomasville, sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 800 block of Mary James Avenue.

The officers were aware McIntosh had an active arrest warrant out of Guilford County for common law robbery, assault by strangulation, and larceny of a firearm.

As they approached McIntosh, he pulled a handgun from his waist area and fled on foot behind the residence, according to law enforcement. The officers then engaged in a brief foot pursuit and were able to take McIntosh into custody.

Prior to his arrest, McIntosh had tossed the firearm in a nearby area of kudzu where it was located with the assistance of a K-9 officer. Law enforcement reported the firearm recovered was the same firearm McIntosh was accused of stealing in the outstanding warrant for arrest out of Guilford County.

Thomasville Police charged McIntosh with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felonious possession of marijuana, resist, delay, and obstruct, and injury to real property.

McIntosh received no bond because he is on pretrial release for another felony or Class A1 misdemeanor offense involving the illegal use, possession, or discharge of a firearm. He was placed in the Davidson County Jail and has an initial court date of Nov. 9. in Lexington.

