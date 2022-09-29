Augusta homeless shelters prepare for influx sparked by Hurricane Ian

Augusta shelters are preparing for members of the city’s homeless population to seek cover from bad weather spurred by Tropical Storm Ian.

“A couple of our key partners in the homeless sheltering space are kind of pivoting a little bit to make better accommodations,” said Daniel Evans, community development manager for Augusta Housing and Community Development.

The department’s homeless outreach team and local law enforcement are spreading the word to area people who are homeless about the slight changes, he said.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene St., typically serves men, women and families with children. The Augusta Rescue Mission, 526 Walker St., serves only single men.

Through Oct. 3, all single homeless men seeking shelter will be directed to the rescue mission to make more room at the Center of Hope for women and families with children, Evans said.

As many as 700 people are homeless in Augusta at any given time, he said. More than 300 of them are committed to sleeping out in the open and seldom seek indoor shelter. The area’s potentially harsh weather over the next few days might change that.

"We see this as a pattern in very extreme weather – extreme heat, extreme cold and weather like hurricanes and tornadoes – a significant portion of those unsheltered people do come in to ensure that they’re safe from the storm and have access to a hot meal and things of that nature,” Evans said.

The American Red Cross of East Central Georgia, based in Augusta, in the past has prepared ample shelter space for Georgians fleeing dangerous weather on the coast.

For Ian, preparations have changed, according to Jim Griffith, disaster program manager for American Red Cross of East Central Georgia, based in Augusta.

“There’s a new plan in place now that has the folks from the coast going to various parts throughout the state, so it’s more evenly dispersed,” he said. “That being said, if there’s a need to open a shelter, the Red Cross is standing by and ready at the request of emergency management, so if Richmond-Augusta Emergency Management says, 'Red Cross, can you open a shelter?’ we’re ready to do so.”

Preferably, emergency shelters would open in the city’s various community centers. “We'd prefer not to open a shelter in a school. That way we don’t disrupt (pupils’) regular education,” Griffith said.

People without shelter over the next few days can call the Marion Barnes Resource Center for the Homeless, (706) 724-8588; the Salvation Army Center of Hope, (706) 826-7933; or the Augusta Rescue Mission, (706) 722-2058.