wxxv25.com
Popps Ferry Elementary students’ Cruisin’ The Coast art
Popp’s Ferry Elementary in Biloxi gets their students excited about Cruisin’ the Coast through art. Kindergarten through fourth grade students had a chance to draw classic cars and trucks, along with local businesses, by painting and making tire tracks with toy vehicles. Since Cruisin’ the Coast is the...
Picayune Item
After two year break Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival will be bigger than before
POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival (SMTF) hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
wxxv25.com
Local leaders participate in the United Way of South MS CEO Talent Show
After an eight-year hiatus, United Way of South Mississippi hosted their CEO Talent Show at the Beau Rivage. Gulf Coast CEOs showed off their hidden talents for a great cause. Local businesses bought tables to the event to raise money for education, health, financial stability, and family support. Singers, comedians,...
wxxv25.com
41st annual Salute to the Military event
A long-running tradition continues this coming Tuesday as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will welcome America’s top military leaders to Biloxi for the 41st annual Salute to the Military event. Chamber CEO Adele Lyons is in studio with more.
WLOX
Mississippi Export Railroad celebrates 100 years of transforming transportation industry
The recent Tidelands ruling on the old Fishermen's Wharf site could be serendipitous for developers in Biloxi. Here to discuss that is Mayor FoFo Gilich. Cosmetic benefits of honey with Honey Bugs Apiaries. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT. |. Doug Shive with Honey Bugs Apiaries joins us...
wxxv25.com
WXXV News given Media Organization of the Year Award
Tonight, the Kiwanis Club of Gautier and Ocean Springs held their annual community awards event. We are thrilled to be selected for the Media Organization of the Year award. WXXV News Director Joe Sullivan accepted the award. The Kiwanis Club uses these awards to recognize the hardworking businesses devoted to...
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
nationalblackguide.com
Woman From Mississippi Makes History, Earns GED at 90 Years Old
90-year-old Ellouise Lewis from Gulfport, Mississippi has finally received her GED certificate after seven decades have passed since she had to drop out of school. A graduation ceremony was held at her nursing home.74. “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” Lewis told WLOX. Lewis...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09-30-22)
Highlights from Ocean Springs, Gulfport, Stone, and Picayune. PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Destin Coleman (09/30/22) VOLLEYBALL: Pascagoula vs. Gautier (09/29/22) Highlights from Gautier's win over Pascagoula. Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT. Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson.
Sea Coast Echo
Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator
Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
wxxv25.com
Enviva opens wood pellet plant in George County
This morning, a wood pellet company cut the ribbon on its second facility in South Mississippi. Enviva Inc., opened a manufacuring plant in Lucedale, which will provide 90 jobs in George County and supports 300 more in the community. In addition to the Lucedale operation, Enviva has operations in Amory...
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with semi-truck
A Mississippi man died when the motorcycle that he was operating collided with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office report that Justin Hicks, 43, from Saucier, was killed in the wreck at the intersection of Shaw Road and Morgan Lane. Hicks was reportedly riding...
wxxv25.com
Early morning fire destroyed camper-trailer in Harrison County
Harrison County Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department responded to an early morning camper-trailer fire. The trailer was being used for storage and no injuries were reported, but the trailer was destroyed. The fire was reported at 5 a.m. on F-Ladner Road in Harrison County. The cause of the fire...
wxxv25.com
Student who brought gun to Harrison Central High gets reduced bond
A 15-year-old charged with bringing a loaded gun to Harrison Central High School had his bond reduced. The student was arrested August 5th on a charge of possession of a firearm on a school campus. According to our media partner, the Sun Herald, Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner reduced the bond from $10,000 to $2,500 after hearing from the teen’s mom.
wxxv25.com
Fourth suspect in Monday drive-by shooting in custody
A fourth suspect in a Monday night drive-by shooting in Gulfport is in custody. 23-year-old Dominique Pope was booked into the Harrison County jail at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night, according to the jail’s inmate docket. Pope is charged with accessory after the fact in a drive-by shooting that happened...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs Greyhounds vs. D’Iberville Warriors
The secret is out on Ocean Springs, defending Region 4 Class 6A champions led by Mr. Football for 6A, Alabama commit Bray Hubbard. But here’s another secret, the Greyhounds might have the best defense on the Coast, allowing less than seven points per game. Ocean Springs hosting D’Iberville, one...
WLOX
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
L'Observateur
Mississippi Man Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash
Slidell – Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Sea Wolves make final season ticket sales push ahead of first home game
Biloxi, MISS. — 13 years after using the Mississippi Sea Wolves moniker for the last time, the franchise is ready to drop the puck on home ice once again in exactly a month. The front office is making one final push for season ticket sales, with this being the last week fans can actually choose their own seats.
