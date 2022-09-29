ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Popps Ferry Elementary students’ Cruisin’ The Coast art

Popp’s Ferry Elementary in Biloxi gets their students excited about Cruisin’ the Coast through art. Kindergarten through fourth grade students had a chance to draw classic cars and trucks, along with local businesses, by painting and making tire tracks with toy vehicles. Since Cruisin’ the Coast is the...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Local leaders participate in the United Way of South MS CEO Talent Show

After an eight-year hiatus, United Way of South Mississippi hosted their CEO Talent Show at the Beau Rivage. Gulf Coast CEOs showed off their hidden talents for a great cause. Local businesses bought tables to the event to raise money for education, health, financial stability, and family support. Singers, comedians,...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

41st annual Salute to the Military event

A long-running tradition continues this coming Tuesday as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will welcome America’s top military leaders to Biloxi for the 41st annual Salute to the Military event. Chamber CEO Adele Lyons is in studio with more.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Health
Ocean Springs, MS
Society
Ocean Springs, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Ocean Springs, MS
wxxv25.com

WXXV News given Media Organization of the Year Award

Tonight, the Kiwanis Club of Gautier and Ocean Springs held their annual community awards event. We are thrilled to be selected for the Media Organization of the Year award. WXXV News Director Joe Sullivan accepted the award. The Kiwanis Club uses these awards to recognize the hardworking businesses devoted to...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
GULFPORT, MS
nationalblackguide.com

Woman From Mississippi Makes History, Earns GED at 90 Years Old

90-year-old Ellouise Lewis from Gulfport, Mississippi has finally received her GED certificate after seven decades have passed since she had to drop out of school. A graduation ceremony was held at her nursing home.74. “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” Lewis told WLOX. Lewis...
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivors#Sunset#The Cancer Center#Wxxv
WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09-30-22)

Highlights from Ocean Springs, Gulfport, Stone, and Picayune. PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Destin Coleman (09/30/22) VOLLEYBALL: Pascagoula vs. Gautier (09/29/22) Highlights from Gautier's win over Pascagoula. Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT. Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator

Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Enviva opens wood pellet plant in George County

This morning, a wood pellet company cut the ribbon on its second facility in South Mississippi. Enviva Inc., opened a manufacuring plant in Lucedale, which will provide 90 jobs in George County and supports 300 more in the community. In addition to the Lucedale operation, Enviva has operations in Amory...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
wxxv25.com

Early morning fire destroyed camper-trailer in Harrison County

Harrison County Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department responded to an early morning camper-trailer fire. The trailer was being used for storage and no injuries were reported, but the trailer was destroyed. The fire was reported at 5 a.m. on F-Ladner Road in Harrison County. The cause of the fire...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Student who brought gun to Harrison Central High gets reduced bond

A 15-year-old charged with bringing a loaded gun to Harrison Central High School had his bond reduced. The student was arrested August 5th on a charge of possession of a firearm on a school campus. According to our media partner, the Sun Herald, Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner reduced the bond from $10,000 to $2,500 after hearing from the teen’s mom.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Fourth suspect in Monday drive-by shooting in custody

A fourth suspect in a Monday night drive-by shooting in Gulfport is in custody. 23-year-old Dominique Pope was booked into the Harrison County jail at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night, according to the jail’s inmate docket. Pope is charged with accessory after the fact in a drive-by shooting that happened...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck

LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
SAUCIER, MS
L'Observateur

Mississippi Man Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy