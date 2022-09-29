ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Police arrest man accused of drug trafficking

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Police arrested a man accused of drug trafficking in downtown La Crosse Wednesday.

Police executed a search warrant at 235 South 7th Street Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement arrested 24-year-old Lermonte Toy. Police say they found 30 grams cocaine, 2.5 grams meth, 87 oxycodone pills and nearly 10 grams marijuana, as well as $20,040 in cash.

Toy faces several counts of possession with intent to deliver as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping.

wizmnews.com

Repeat drug offender facing new charges after La Crosse police search of home

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a drug charge in La Crosse County court. Two days later, he was back in jail for new drug crimes. Lermonte Toy of La Crosse entered a guilty plea this week for making or delivering amphetamines. On Wednesday, police searched the 24-year-old’s home on South 7th Street and found cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with more than $24,000 in cash.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle

OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
LANSING, IA
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested in connection to drug investigation in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Heather Carter of Coon Valley, Wis. was arrested following an “extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation involving drug trafficking.”. The Vernon County...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Man thrown from vehicle, killed in La Crosse Co.

LA CROSSE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We now know the name of the man killed in a crash near Holmen. The crash happened September 11th on Highway 35 in La Crosse County. The Wisconsin State Patrol identifies the driver as 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse. Troopers say he...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County woman enters guilty plea in drug case

(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County woman entered a petition to plead guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in Fillmore County Court Monday, Sept. 6. Kristy Fretty was arrested with Tylar James Miller in April 2022, after a Wykoff drug investigation allegedly led law enforcement to Miller’s apartment, where she was found with hypodermic needles, a scale, and suspected drugs in her purse.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Black River Falls Police asking for community’s help with school vandalism investigation

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) – Black River Falls Police are looking for help from the community. In August, vandals broke windows, damaged construction materials, and sprayed fire extinguisher foam inside Forrest Street Elementary. Officials expect restoration to cost more than $1 million. Police say they have suspects. The department is asking people with information, including social media posts, to...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County Thursday. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around 5:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash on Missell Road, South of US Highway 10 in the Town of Albion. Investigation showed that the driver of a four-wheeler was traveling westbound on the Buffalo River State Trail. The driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Missell Road and collided with a northbound vehicle.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
B105

Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam

Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
KIMT

One injured in Olmsted County collision

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County sends one driver to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of County Road 11 and State Highway 247 around 2:40 pm Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Dwaine Meeker, 27 of Chatfield, collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Edward Gentry, 54 of Plainview.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police, RiverWatch prepare for busy Oktoberfest weekend

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thousands of people look forward to Oktoberfest every year. With high traffic and big crowds, the fest is an extra-busy time for law enforcement. “We are amping up for a great Oktoberfest this year,” said Lt. Linnea Miller of the La Crosse Police Department. “We are right getting ready to go so that we can be there and keep the community safe.”
LA CROSSE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Festers from Winnipeg, Manitoba celebrate Oktoberfest in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Oktoberfest attracts people from across the globe. This year, 12 ‘festers’ from Winnipeg, Manitoba are visiting through Oktoberfest’s Visiting Dignitary Program. For some in this year’s group, it’s their first time in La Crosse. They tell News 8 Now they’re excited to take part in traditions like the Tapping of the Golden Keg. The Canadians host...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
