La Crosse Police arrest man accused of drug trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Police arrested a man accused of drug trafficking in downtown La Crosse Wednesday.

Police executed a search warrant at 235 South 7th Street Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement arrested 24-year-old Lermonte Toy. Police say they found 30 grams cocaine, 2.5 grams meth, 87 oxycodone pills and nearly 10 grams marijuana, as well as $20,040 in cash.

Toy faces several counts of possession with intent to deliver as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping.

