Couple's "Casa Banana" dream home in Florida reduced to rubble during Hurricane Ian
High school sweethearts Laurel and Ian Avery-Dewitt worked for years to move from Wisconsin to Florida and get their tropical dream home – a bright yellow house that they named "Casa Banana." Then Hurricane Ian hit, and all that remains is a pile of rubble.
Florida residents recovering from the damage left by Hurricane Ian
CBS News has confirmed at least 103 storm-related deaths in the United States five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Search and rescue missions are continuing. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Fort Myers Beach.
Eye Opener: Florida attempts to recover from Hurricane Ian
The desperate search for survivors continues in Florida, where hundreds of thousands are still without power, and the death toll keeps rising five days after Hurricane Ian. Also, a new report details systemic abuse in women's soccer. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as Florida struggles to recover
Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, the storm's effects are still ravaging parts of the state. Bridges to barrier islands are washed out, roadways are flooded and some areas are seeing a lack of power or water. The situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days...
Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights
A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
Florida faces long, costly effort to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of deaths have been reported in Florida after Hurricane Ian churned through the state. Now, Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back against criticism that some evacuation orders did not come early enough. Dennis Smith, planner-in-residence at Florida State University's Department of Urban and Regional Planning, joined "CBS News Mornings" with insight on rebuilding.
Eye on America: Puerto Rico's disaster recovery, 9/11 museum finds missing photo, and more
CBS News travels to Puerto Rico five years after Hurricane Maria to see how neighbors are coming together to rebuild after another storm. And, CBS News visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to learn how one missing photo was found. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
Bay News 9
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
Tampa Bay drained of water by Hurricane Ian
CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows how water has receded from Florida coastlines ahead of Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
Army Green Berets face childcare challenges
A CBS News investigation has found that childcare availability and where it is located are forcing some military families to make difficult decisions. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge goes to Army Camp Bull Simons in Florida to find out why.
Hurricane Ian ‘seemed like it was never going to end’ after making landfall in Florida
While authorities strongly urged people living near Florida’s coast to evacuate ahead of Ian’s landfall, some people decided to stay put and hunker down. Linda Blomquist, who lives in Punta Gorda, Florida, joins News NOW to explain why she and her family decided to ride out the storm at home and what it was like when Ian made landfall. Sept. 29, 2022.
Fat Bear Week 2022 is here. Meet this year's contenders
The annual competition hosted by Alaska's Katmai National Park has announced this year's contenders as it kicked off the event, meant to celebrate the brown bears as they pack on the pounds before winter hibernation. The competition works by using a bracket format that pairs the bears against each other,...
Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge
The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
3 die when plane hits Minnesota house; 2 inside home wake up to see "an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed"
Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home - and their cat - were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south...
As Floridians recover from Ian, most homeowners in the state do so without flood insurance
Many Florida homeowners starting the arduous recovery from Hurricane Ian will do so without the benefit of flood insurance, forcing them to either rebuild with scant resources or make hard choices about relocating. Ian was among the most destructive storms to hit the U.S. Early estimates of residential and commercial...
Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?
As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
21 deaths reported from Hurricane Ian, Florida Division of Emergency Management says
The director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said on Friday that there have been 21 deaths reported so far in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, as search and rescue efforts continue. The only confirmed death thus far is in Polk County in central Florida, Florida Emergency Management Director...
National Hurricane Center warns of flooding, tornadoes in Virginia as Ian approaches Carolinas
The National Hurricane Center warned Friday that flooding rains and tornados are possible in southern Virginia Friday evening into Saturday morning as Hurricane Ian strikes the Carolinas with “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions.”. It is estimated that Virginia will see 3 to 6 inches of rain, with a...
A section of the only road that connects Florida's Sanibel Island with the mainland was knocked off by Hurricane Ian
Stunning photos show a massive section of the roughly three-mile Sanibel Causeway wiped out and collapsed into the waters below it.
