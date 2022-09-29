ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island

Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
SANIBEL, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
CBS News

Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights

A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Florida faces long, costly effort to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

Dozens of deaths have been reported in Florida after Hurricane Ian churned through the state. Now, Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back against criticism that some evacuation orders did not come early enough. Dennis Smith, planner-in-residence at Florida State University's Department of Urban and Regional Planning, joined "CBS News Mornings" with insight on rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
NAPLES PARK, FL
CBS News

Army Green Berets face childcare challenges

A CBS News investigation has found that childcare availability and where it is located are forcing some military families to make difficult decisions. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge goes to Army Camp Bull Simons in Florida to find out why.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Fat Bear Week 2022 is here. Meet this year's contenders

The annual competition hosted by Alaska's Katmai National Park has announced this year's contenders as it kicked off the event, meant to celebrate the brown bears as they pack on the pounds before winter hibernation. The competition works by using a bracket format that pairs the bears against each other,...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge

The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?

As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

