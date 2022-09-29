East Boston billiards hall was ordered shut because of neighbor, police complaints; can re-open tonight but has to prove it's doing something about its issues

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - One piece of land with endless possibilities. After years of false starts, there may be a big step tonight toward transforming a spot in Roxbury right across from Boston Police Department Headquarters. There are two bids for the property and the two plans share similarities. The land in question is right off of Tremont Street, blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.After many years and many proposals, the 7.7 acres of vacant land that has come to be known as Parcel 3, could soon be developed into stores, labs and affordable housing.People who live and work...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO