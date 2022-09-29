East Boston billiards hall was ordered shut because of neighbor, police complaints; can re-open tonight but has to prove it's doing something about its issues

Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Chinatown's Hudson Street could get new restaurant, apartments
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans to replace a vacant lot at 12-12A Hudson St. with a new six-story building that would have a two-level restaurant and four one-bedroom apartments above it. Victoria Wong's proposed building would go next to the old Ginza restaurant, where a new hot-pot...
universalhub.com
Man shot to death on Westville Street in Dorchester
Boston Police report a man was shot outside 38 Westville St. in Dorchester around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Stanley Staco reports about 12 shots were fired in an apparent drive-by and that a second man was grazed by one of the bullets.
universalhub.com
Former South Boston convent turned after-school center could become low-income senior housing
The South Boston Neighborhood Development Corp. has filed plans with the BPDA to renovated McDevitt Hall, 207 E. St., to make it an apartment building with 35 units for seniors and one for a live-in manager. The non-profit has a purchase-and-sale agreement for the property with the Paraclete Foundation, which...
whdh.com
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student has been shot, reportedly by another student, outside the the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, according to Boston Police. The student who shot the other student is in custody, and a firearm has been recovered. Per the Boston Police Department, the...
Some Roxbury residents concerned about plans to redevelop vacant lot
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - One piece of land with endless possibilities. After years of false starts, there may be a big step tonight toward transforming a spot in Roxbury right across from Boston Police Department Headquarters. There are two bids for the property and the two plans share similarities. The land in question is right off of Tremont Street, blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.After many years and many proposals, the 7.7 acres of vacant land that has come to be known as Parcel 3, could soon be developed into stores, labs and affordable housing.People who live and work...
WCVB
Woman, 77, recovering after violent robbery attempt in South End
BOSTON — A 77-year-old woman is recovering after being punched and pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt last month in Boston’s South End. The victim, who didn’t want her identity shared, said she was sitting in the Southwest Corridor Park in the Rose Garden with a friend when a person punched her, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a scalpel.
nbcboston.com
Student Shot Outside Boston High School, 2nd Student Arrested, Police Say
A teenage student was shot Tuesday morning on the grounds of a Boston high school, according to city law enforcement. The Jeremiah E. Burke High School student is in stable condition and another student, identified as his shooter, was located and arrested, officials said. Police said the suspected shooter is a child who will appear in juvenile court; the charges against them are pending.
nbcboston.com
Feds Raid Woburn Restaurants, Sources Say Over Human Trafficking Allegations
Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, on the same block on Main Street, were swarmed by authorities in a raid connected to allegations of human trafficking, sources told the NBC10 Investigators. The allegations include both labor- and sex-related trafficking, the sources said.
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
universalhub.com
Man shot in Cambridge's Central Square
Cambridge Police report finding a man with gunshot injuries on School Street early this morning, although based on where they found shell casings, he might have been shot about a half mile away on Massachusetts Avenue. Police report receiving calls about gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and found three spent shells...
Woman charged with drunk driving after crashing car into Saugus restaurant
It's not the first time a car has crashed into that particular Boston Market, located on Route 1 in Saugus. A Chelsea woman is charged with drunken driving after allegedly crashing her car through the front window of a Boston Market in Saugus on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police and Saugus...
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
universalhub.com
Man arrested outside Southampton Street shelter for South Boston rape
Boston Police report arresting Felix Antonio Palmer, 36, on charges he raped a woman at D and West 5th streets around 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 23. In addition to rape, he is also charged with indecent assault and battery and assault and battery, police say. Innocent, etc.
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Officers Recover a Firearm After Shots Fired Call in Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant William F. Healey 76 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Sergeant William F. Healey, who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 76 years ago in 1946. Sgt. Healey was shot and killed while confronting two armed gunmen found burglarizing a home at 24 Fayette Street in the Bay Village section of Boston.
WCVB
Here's why MBTA says old Orange Line cars can't be sold, turned into diner
MEDFORD, Mass. — Were you hoping that enjoying a cup of coffee and perhaps a slice of pie inside a former Orange Line train might exorcise all those memories of inexplicable delays, unidentifiable odors and fellow riders who don't take off their backpacks?. Sorry. You're probably out of luck.
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
