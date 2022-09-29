What does Sanibel Island look like after Hurricane Ian? See for yourself

The small unincorporated Lee County community of Iona lies a few miles east of Fort Myers Beach, still closed off to the public while rescue crews search through what is reported to be complete devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Although Ian made first landfall at Cayo Costa and hit the mainland south of Punta Gorda, both just to the north, Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to Fort Myers Beach as “ground zero” because of the graphically surreal damage and potential loss of life.
It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
Ian has left at least two people dead on the barrier island on the Gulf of Mexico, and volunteers from Louisiana's Cajun Navy and other rescue groups have been out on boats checking on the roughly 200 households that did not evacuate.
Rank the needs in Southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian and right behind power, you’ll likely find fuel. high on the list Many stations have no electricity, no services and either no fuel or limited amounts.
