What does Sanibel Island look like after Hurricane Ian? See for yourself

Sanibel Island was a perfect escape for many people from South Florida. A place to pick shells, see nature, have a good meal, kick back in the sand.

Now it’s a disaster zone.

Hurricane Ian washed over the beloved island Wednesday, cleaving away a section of the only causeway from the mainland, leaving scarred asphalt and ruined property. It’s unclear if anyone died.

Here are some photos and videos of the rescue operation and the devastation along Sanibel:

Steve Gibson, left background, helps Maria Zoltac into the back of his truck as her sister Susan, Zoltac, left, makes herself comfortable with her dogs after being rescued from Sanibel Island Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Maryann Loh walks down the dock after being rescued from Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

A screenshot of the NOAA satellite image showing the damage to the coastal communities in Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island and Sanibel and Captiva.

A Miami-Dade County team transported Sanibel Island residents to a U.S. Army helicopter that then flew them to the mainland in Southwest Florida. The rescues were needed after the community was trapped by Hurricane Ian, which wiped out the only bridge to the island. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Water streams past buildings on the oceanfront after Hurricane Ian passed by the area, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Damaged condominiums are seen along the beachfront after Hurricane Ian passed by the area, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island from Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert/AP

Damaged homes are seen, after Hurricane Ian moved through, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

A TV news crew works on Sanibel Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

A TV news crew works in debris on Sanibel Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Destroyed homes are seen on Sanibel Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Debris is seen on Sanibel Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter prepares to land on the beach to ferry people off the island, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

A U.S. Coast Guard HH-65 Dolphin helicopter flies over damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A Coast Guard helicopter hovers over a man on the beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

Sanibel Island’s lighthouse is seen after Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew hoists people from flooded areas near Sanibel, Florida, after Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews continue to conduct search and rescue operations in affected areas. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Joey Feldman/U.S. Coast Guard District 7

An aerial view of the damaged homes caused by Hurricane Ian are seen in the vicinity of Fort Myers on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

An aerial view of a flooded field surrounding a home caused by Hurricane Ian are seen in the vicinity of Fort Myers on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A section of the damaged Sanibel Causeway seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A military helicopter sits down on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP