Sullivan County, TN

Johnson City man found guilty following death of 4-month-old daughter

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide following the death of his 4-month-old daughter. Paul Beard was found guilty Friday following the 2019 death of his 4-month-old daughter, Kenlyn. At Beard's trial earlier this week, a pathologist explained her findings...
Bristol man charged following fatal hit-and-run, police say

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A woman is dead and a driver is charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol, Tennessee, according to authorities. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan, West Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained in the hit-and-run incident, police said.
Scott County Police Officers arrest man after two-state pursuit

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Reports of a reckless driver in Scott County, Virginia leads to the arrest of a man with multiple outstanding warrants. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Teddy Vaughn, 30, was arrested following a two-state police pursuit Thursday. Police say they were receiving...
Isaiah 117 House to expand into Washington County, Virginia

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — A Tennessee based organization which provides care and a safe place for children awaiting foster placement is expanding its reach. A community wide kickoff event for Isaiah 117 House took place at Emory and Henry College Sunday. It’s part of an awareness campaign about plans...
Student honored with Saint Jude Trike-A-Thon in Bristol, VA,

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Student in Bristol, Virginia, was honored after beating cancer. Students in Primary School at Sullins Academy participated in a Trike-A-Thon Friday. It was in honor of a second grader, Gavin Brewer, who was a patient at St. Jude Hospital and is now cancer free!
Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
More than 30 bands perform at Tennessee High School

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 30 bands performed at Tennessee High School Saturday for 'Music in the Castle.'. The competition was moved inside to Viking Hall due to the rainy weather. Music as a whole it helps education, it helps study skills, it helps people skills, so it...
Local Christmas tradition returns to the region

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly Christmas tradition is returning, the Santa Train. The Santa Train was scaled back the past few years because of the pandemic. "In August about six weeks ago, they decided again that there was not going to be a train because they didn't have staffing logistics... just a lot of uncertainties but CXS never gave up," Don Royston with the Santa Train said.
King university holds King Fest

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Hundreds of people gathered together Saturday on King University's campus to celebrate King Fest. The event included pumpkin carving, decorating, volleyball games, and face painting. There was also a free picnic lunch in the university's dining hall. Alumni and their families attended the community event.
Fire prevention month: how to stay aware

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The month of October is fire prevention month and one local fire department is taking steps to help protect you and your family. "Fire won't wait, plan your escape," that's the theme this year for the Kingsport Fire Department. Fire safety kits will be handed out next week to teach kids about fire safety in the community.
Rain or shine, Country Thunder underway at the Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor Speedway. Thousands of people...
Country Thunder Bristol set to kick off Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is set to get underway at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor...
Physical therapy clinic offers new service

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new physical therapy clinic is offering a new service, blood flow restriction therapy. Blood flow restriction therapy is for people who have been injured or have had surgery. It partially cuts off blood flow to and from the leg for a short amount of time to encourage muscle strength.
Emory & Henry holds off Catawba

The Emory & Henry Football team picked up its second Division II victory and moved to 3-2 on the season with a 38-23 win over Catawba. The Wasps dominate the second quarter after scoreless first frame, getting a rushing touchdown from Grayson Overstreet, a pick 6 from TJ Payne and a touchdown pass from Kyle Short to Cam Peoples to take a 21-3 lead into the locker room.
UVa Wise falls at home to Lenior-Rhyne

UVa-Wise moved their game with Number 19 Lenoir Rhine up one day to try and beat the heavy rain from Ian, but they could not beat the Bears run game lead by Dwayne McGee. McGee had 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns and QB Sean White added 174 yards passing and two more scores to lead Lenior-Rhyne to a 42-10 win.
Appalachian State cruises over The Citadel 49-0

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw for four touchdowns, ran for another and Appalachian State rolled to a 49-0 win on Saturday over The Citadel. The Mountaineers' (3-2) first four games were decided by four points or fewer but that wasn't the case against the Bulldogs (2-2), who they outgained 545-223.
