Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Johnson City man found guilty following death of 4-month-old daughter
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide following the death of his 4-month-old daughter. Paul Beard was found guilty Friday following the 2019 death of his 4-month-old daughter, Kenlyn. At Beard's trial earlier this week, a pathologist explained her findings...
wcyb.com
Bristol man charged following fatal hit-and-run, police say
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A woman is dead and a driver is charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol, Tennessee, according to authorities. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan, West Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained in the hit-and-run incident, police said.
wcyb.com
Scott County Police Officers arrest man after two-state pursuit
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Reports of a reckless driver in Scott County, Virginia leads to the arrest of a man with multiple outstanding warrants. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Teddy Vaughn, 30, was arrested following a two-state police pursuit Thursday. Police say they were receiving...
wcyb.com
West Ridge High School in Blountville mourns death of 14-year-old student
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — West Ridge High School is mourning the death of a student. According to the school and Sullivan County Deputies, 14-year-old Gracie Mcbryant died Saturday just before 6 a.m. Authorities say Mcbryant died in a camper fire. Her body was discovered after the fire was extinguished.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Isaiah 117 House to expand into Washington County, Virginia
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — A Tennessee based organization which provides care and a safe place for children awaiting foster placement is expanding its reach. A community wide kickoff event for Isaiah 117 House took place at Emory and Henry College Sunday. It’s part of an awareness campaign about plans...
wcyb.com
Student honored with Saint Jude Trike-A-Thon in Bristol, VA,
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Student in Bristol, Virginia, was honored after beating cancer. Students in Primary School at Sullins Academy participated in a Trike-A-Thon Friday. It was in honor of a second grader, Gavin Brewer, who was a patient at St. Jude Hospital and is now cancer free!
wcyb.com
Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
wcyb.com
More than 30 bands perform at Tennessee High School
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 30 bands performed at Tennessee High School Saturday for 'Music in the Castle.'. The competition was moved inside to Viking Hall due to the rainy weather. Music as a whole it helps education, it helps study skills, it helps people skills, so it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Local Christmas tradition returns to the region
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly Christmas tradition is returning, the Santa Train. The Santa Train was scaled back the past few years because of the pandemic. "In August about six weeks ago, they decided again that there was not going to be a train because they didn't have staffing logistics... just a lot of uncertainties but CXS never gave up," Don Royston with the Santa Train said.
wcyb.com
King university holds King Fest
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Hundreds of people gathered together Saturday on King University's campus to celebrate King Fest. The event included pumpkin carving, decorating, volleyball games, and face painting. There was also a free picnic lunch in the university's dining hall. Alumni and their families attended the community event.
wcyb.com
Fire prevention month: how to stay aware
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The month of October is fire prevention month and one local fire department is taking steps to help protect you and your family. "Fire won't wait, plan your escape," that's the theme this year for the Kingsport Fire Department. Fire safety kits will be handed out next week to teach kids about fire safety in the community.
wcyb.com
Rain or shine, Country Thunder underway at the Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor Speedway. Thousands of people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Country Thunder Bristol set to kick off Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is set to get underway at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor...
wcyb.com
Peace by Piece to support those affected by the war in Ukraine
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Members of a local church used quilts Friday to show their support for those affected by the war in Ukraine. They call it 'Peace by Piece,' and more than 100 quilts were on display in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City.
wcyb.com
Physical therapy clinic offers new service
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new physical therapy clinic is offering a new service, blood flow restriction therapy. Blood flow restriction therapy is for people who have been injured or have had surgery. It partially cuts off blood flow to and from the leg for a short amount of time to encourage muscle strength.
wcyb.com
Emory & Henry holds off Catawba
The Emory & Henry Football team picked up its second Division II victory and moved to 3-2 on the season with a 38-23 win over Catawba. The Wasps dominate the second quarter after scoreless first frame, getting a rushing touchdown from Grayson Overstreet, a pick 6 from TJ Payne and a touchdown pass from Kyle Short to Cam Peoples to take a 21-3 lead into the locker room.
wcyb.com
UVa Wise falls at home to Lenior-Rhyne
UVa-Wise moved their game with Number 19 Lenoir Rhine up one day to try and beat the heavy rain from Ian, but they could not beat the Bears run game lead by Dwayne McGee. McGee had 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns and QB Sean White added 174 yards passing and two more scores to lead Lenior-Rhyne to a 42-10 win.
wcyb.com
Appalachian State cruises over The Citadel 49-0
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw for four touchdowns, ran for another and Appalachian State rolled to a 49-0 win on Saturday over The Citadel. The Mountaineers' (3-2) first four games were decided by four points or fewer but that wasn't the case against the Bulldogs (2-2), who they outgained 545-223.
Comments / 0