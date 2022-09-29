ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Basketball
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Frank Ntilikina
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

Sixers News: Philly Considered Top 5 Deepest Team in NBA

For years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been credited for having one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA. As they always carried two All-Stars with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the supporting cast was always impressive, whether the other prospects were a perfect fit or not. In Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expectations Playing#The New York Knicks#The Big Apple#The Dallas Mavericks
CBS Sports

Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report

An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary 🤯<br><br>Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/boardroom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boardroom</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QewR3RCkDK">pic.twitter.com/QewR3RCkDK</a>
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
hotnewhiphop.com

Blake Griffin Finds A New NBA Home

Griffin had been searching for a team all offseason. Blake Griffin’s career has been an interesting journey. Of course, Griffin made a name for himself playing with the Los Angeles Clippers during the Lob City era. He was teammates with Chris Paul, and while the team did not enjoy the success they were supposed to, there is no doubt that Griffin was able to come through with amazing highlights that fans will always remember.
BOSTON, MA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New York Knicks

After reaching the NBA Playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks just missed out qualifying last season with a 37-45 record due to injuries. However, the Knicks will look to get back on track this season after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy