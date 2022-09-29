Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Matt Barnes dropped another ominous hint about Ime Udoka
NBA veteran Matt Barnes keeps dropping ominous hints about disgraced Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka; yet, he still hasn’t offered specifics.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed By Scotty Pippen Jr. In Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that people aren't sure what to make of. The team is driven by its three superstars, who will need to perform if they are to be successful, but the players around them are definitely interesting. Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are players...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
Yardbarker
Sixers News: Philly Considered Top 5 Deepest Team in NBA
For years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been credited for having one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA. As they always carried two All-Stars with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the supporting cast was always impressive, whether the other prospects were a perfect fit or not. In Philadelphia,...
FOX Sports
Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly.
Blake Griffin Joins Another Sixers Division Rival
Former Brooklyn Nets veteran Blake Griffin lands in the Sixers' division once again.
CBS Sports
Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report
An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn's Health Milestone
Exciting news for one of the Lakers' pricier players!
Bleacher Report
Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed
Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary 🤯<br><br>Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/boardroom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boardroom</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QewR3RCkDK">pic.twitter.com/QewR3RCkDK</a>
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blake Griffin Finds A New NBA Home
Griffin had been searching for a team all offseason. Blake Griffin’s career has been an interesting journey. Of course, Griffin made a name for himself playing with the Los Angeles Clippers during the Lob City era. He was teammates with Chris Paul, and while the team did not enjoy the success they were supposed to, there is no doubt that Griffin was able to come through with amazing highlights that fans will always remember.
Bleacher Report
Magic's Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anybody Play Like This'
Bol Bol spent the first three seasons of his NBA career as a garbage-time player for the Denver Nuggets, but his potential has kept him in the NBA, and now he's getting a fresh start with the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets tried to trade Bol to the Detroit Pistons last...
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York Knicks
After reaching the NBA Playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks just missed out qualifying last season with a 37-45 record due to injuries. However, the Knicks will look to get back on track this season after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
