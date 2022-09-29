ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians add Bo Naylor, Zach Plesac; DFA Bryan Shaw, option Tyler Freeman

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out catching prospect Bo Naylor didn’t just arrive in Cleveland on Thursday to get his feet wet. The Guardians before Saturday’s game against Kansas City selected Naylor’s contract from Class AAA Columbus and added him to the 28-man roster. To create space veteran reliever Bryan Shaw, a favorite of manager Terry Francona and the franchise leader in relief appearances, was designated for assignment.
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code: NFL Week 4 arrives with bet $5, get $200

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 4 could return a 40-to-1 payout for new customers using our DraftKings promo code this weekend for players who click here.
Cleveland.com

Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt

ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code: turn $5 on any NFL Sunday game into $200

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest NFL Sunday features a can’t-miss offer that first-time users can only unlock with our DraftKings promo code. New customers who...
