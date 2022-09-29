Read full article on original website
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
University School, Mogadore high school football game cancelled because of unspecified illness
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Due to an “illness outbreak” at University School, the Friday night football game against Mogadore High School was cancelled. The cancellation was announced in a Friday morning tweet from Mogadore schools. University School declined to give further details regarding the cancellation, citing student privacy.
Cleveland Cavaliers will pick up cost of Bally Sports+ for season ticket holders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a frustrating couple of years for Cleveland Cavaliers fans who just want to watch live games on television. But the organization is making it easier for some of them this season. The team announced it will pick up the cost of Bally Sports+ subscriptions...
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury turns a joyful moment for Josh Tupoa into heartache
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupoa is going to have a hard time enjoying the memory of his first sack. The veteran defender has been with the Bengals since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2017. He’s played in 44 career...
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
Cleveland Guardians add Bo Naylor, Zach Plesac; DFA Bryan Shaw, option Tyler Freeman
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out catching prospect Bo Naylor didn’t just arrive in Cleveland on Thursday to get his feet wet. The Guardians before Saturday’s game against Kansas City selected Naylor’s contract from Class AAA Columbus and added him to the 28-man roster. To create space veteran reliever Bryan Shaw, a favorite of manager Terry Francona and the franchise leader in relief appearances, was designated for assignment.
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams ‘feared’ to have a significant knee injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams left Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury and there
What is the bottom line for Myles Garrett after his accident? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett’s driving record shows he has been reckless and irresponsible at times. To pretend otherwise or offer excuses because too many athletes (and others) have scary driving habits is to miss the point. What Garrett has been doing behind the wheel is wrong and...
Bengals vs. Ravens point spread odds: What’s the line on Sunday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point underdogs for its game at Baltimore on Sunday night. If the line holds it would be the first time the Bengals play as an underdog this season. They opened as underdogs against the Cowboys, but the point spread flipped after starting...
Week 7 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 7 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Watch Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett run for a 4-yard touchdown vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After falling behind, 10-0, at the end of the first quarter in Atlanta, the Browns needed a big response drive from their offense. They got one with a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Jacoby Brissett capped it off with a four-yard touchdown run to get the Browns...
Takeaways from the Browns 23-20 loss to the Falcons
ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Browns lost to the Falcons on Sunday, 23-20, to fall to 2-2 on the season. It was a disappointing showing with their two star pass rushers sidelined. Atlanta ran for more than 200 yards in the win. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023:...
J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia have spent the past few months looking at ultrasounds of their unborn son and wishing for the best. They never thought they’d be looking at pictures of Watt's own heart. “It’s been a week. I’m happy...
FanDuel promo code offers $1,000 no-sweat bet insurance for NFL Sunday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Step into the action with the latest FanDuel promo code for a monster bonus ahead of NFL Week 4. This new offer is...
DraftKings promo code: NFL Week 4 arrives with bet $5, get $200
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 4 could return a 40-to-1 payout for new customers using our DraftKings promo code this weekend for players who click here.
Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt
ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
DraftKings promo code: turn $5 on any NFL Sunday game into $200
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest NFL Sunday features a can’t-miss offer that first-time users can only unlock with our DraftKings promo code. New customers who...
Football Fan Dies After Falling From Escalator At Pittsburgh Steelers Game
The unidentified man fell nearly 40 feet inside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
