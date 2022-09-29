When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again. However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO