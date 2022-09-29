Read full article on original website
Jabari Smith Jr. 'Exactly As Advertised' in Rockets' Preseason Win Over Spurs
The Houston Rockets opened their preseason on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, giving fans their first look at highly touted rookie Jabari Smith Jr. since summer league. Smith delivered an impressive performance to lead Houston to a 134-96 victory. The 19-year-old finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists, displaying the talent that was expected of him when the Rockets drafted him No. 3 overall.
Tyler Herro, Heat Agree to 4-Year, $130M Contract Extension Ahead of 2022 Season
Tyler Herro is sticking with the Miami Heat for the foreseeable future. The young sharpshooter agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension Sunday:. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Herro's fourth in the league, he was eligible to sign a designated rookie scale extension for five years and $186 million.
Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed
Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary 🤯<br><br>Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/boardroom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boardroom</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QewR3RCkDK">pic.twitter.com/QewR3RCkDK</a>
Magic's Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anybody Play Like This'
Bol Bol spent the first three seasons of his NBA career as a garbage-time player for the Denver Nuggets, but his potential has kept him in the NBA, and now he's getting a fresh start with the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets tried to trade Bol to the Detroit Pistons last...
Kevin Durant on Trade Request: Nets 'Understood I Was Upset...We Worked It Out'
When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again. However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:
Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension
The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards
James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.
Harrison Barnes on Kings Trade Rumors: 'I Check Woj. I Check Shams'
Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes has been included in trade rumors entering the 2022-23 season, and he admitted Sunday that he does monitor NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania for the latest news. However, Barnes also added he's focused on putting his best foot forward with the Kings this...
Bucks' Giannis Says He's Not Losing Sleep Over Criticism from 'Bitter' Gilbert Arenas
Giannis Antetokounmpo has heard Gilbert Arenas' criticisms, but he's not going to let the words of a "bitter" ex-NBA player bother him. The Milwaukee Bucks star addressed Arenas' comments during an appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio's The Starting Lineup on Friday and sent a shot back at the former Washington Wizard.
Anthony Davis Breaks Down Lakers' New 'Aggressive' Approach Under HC Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers are prioritizing an aggressive approach to the 2022-23 season in which the team's Big Three—LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook—should thrive. While it often felt like the trio was stepping on each other's toes during the 2021-22 campaign, Davis told reporters Saturday that...
Warriors Fans, Kerr Celebrate 'Terrific' Patrick Baldwin Jr. After Dominant Game
The Golden State Warriors may have found another draft gem in Patrick Baldwin Jr. The rookie forward scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in Sunday's 104-95 win over the Washington Wizards in their second preseason matchup in Japan. Active on both ends of the floor, Baldwin also added a steal and a block, flashing the type of talent that made him a 5-star recruit coming out of high school.
Kawhi Leonard to Return from Knee Injury for Clippers' Preseason Game vs. Blazers
The Los Angeles Clippers star is slated to return from the knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season during Monday's preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Friday. Lue told reporters earlier this week that Leonard looked good during practice. "He...
Lakers Rumors: Pacers Would Trade Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for 2 Unprotected 1sts
The Los Angeles Lakers have been eyeing a move for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner this offseason, and it appears the Indiana Pacers would be willing to move both players—on one condition. If the Lakers traded two unprotected first-round picks to the Pacers, Indiana would "probably do that deal,"...
Did the Boston Celtics Get It Right Signing Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony?
Shortly after they acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, it felt like the Boston Celtics were in the middle of one of the NBA's best offseasons. Since then, Gallinari has gone down with a torn ACL (suffered at a FIBA World Cup qualifier in August), and incumbent starting center Robert Williams III underwent surgery on his left knee that could cost him months of this season.
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder to Join Team This Week After Resolving Visa Issue
Dennis Schröder is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers this coming week after resolving a visa issue, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The Lakers open their preseason Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but Schröder could get back in time for their matchup Wednesday with the Phoenix Suns or their clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
Could the Golden State Warriors Really Be Mediocre This Season?
The 2022-23 NBA campaign is upon us. Preseason games are underway. On Friday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards in Japan. But the bigger Warriors-centric story may well have dropped stateside, when ESPN's Kevin Pelton released his "stats-based win projections for all 30 teams," which had Golden State finishing eighth in the Western Conference with an average win total of 41.9.
NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin Signs 1-Year Celtics Contract After Leaving Nets
Veteran forward Blake Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin, 33, spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged a career-low 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor in 2021-22.
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
Dez Bryant, Meek Mill Make $20K Bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 6 Matchup
The stakes will be high come NFL Week 6, when the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys face off for the first of their two NFC East rivalry games this season. Especially for Meek Mill and Dez Bryant. The rapper, who hails from Philadelphia, and the former Cowboys receiver appeared to...
