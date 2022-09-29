ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Jabari Smith Jr. 'Exactly As Advertised' in Rockets' Preseason Win Over Spurs

The Houston Rockets opened their preseason on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, giving fans their first look at highly touted rookie Jabari Smith Jr. since summer league. Smith delivered an impressive performance to lead Houston to a 134-96 victory. The 19-year-old finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists, displaying the talent that was expected of him when the Rockets drafted him No. 3 overall.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary 🤯<br><br>Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/boardroom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boardroom</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QewR3RCkDK">pic.twitter.com/QewR3RCkDK</a>
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant on Trade Request: Nets 'Understood I Was Upset...We Worked It Out'

When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, it seemed like he was all but gone and wouldn't take the court for the franchise again. However, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request, opting to return to the Nets for the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kyrie Irving, and the superstar provided some insight into why he decided to return while meeting with reporters Friday:
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension

The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards

James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Harrison Barnes on Kings Trade Rumors: 'I Check Woj. I Check Shams'

Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes has been included in trade rumors entering the 2022-23 season, and he admitted Sunday that he does monitor NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania for the latest news. However, Barnes also added he's focused on putting his best foot forward with the Kings this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jj Redick
Bleacher Report

Warriors Fans, Kerr Celebrate 'Terrific' Patrick Baldwin Jr. After Dominant Game

The Golden State Warriors may have found another draft gem in Patrick Baldwin Jr. The rookie forward scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in Sunday's 104-95 win over the Washington Wizards in their second preseason matchup in Japan. Active on both ends of the floor, Baldwin also added a steal and a block, flashing the type of talent that made him a 5-star recruit coming out of high school.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Celtics#Nba#Espn#The Philadelphia 76ers
Bleacher Report

Did the Boston Celtics Get It Right Signing Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony?

Shortly after they acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, it felt like the Boston Celtics were in the middle of one of the NBA's best offseasons. Since then, Gallinari has gone down with a torn ACL (suffered at a FIBA World Cup qualifier in August), and incumbent starting center Robert Williams III underwent surgery on his left knee that could cost him months of this season.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder to Join Team This Week After Resolving Visa Issue

Dennis Schröder is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers this coming week after resolving a visa issue, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The Lakers open their preseason Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but Schröder could get back in time for their matchup Wednesday with the Phoenix Suns or their clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Could the Golden State Warriors Really Be Mediocre This Season?

The 2022-23 NBA campaign is upon us. Preseason games are underway. On Friday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards in Japan. But the bigger Warriors-centric story may well have dropped stateside, when ESPN's Kevin Pelton released his "stats-based win projections for all 30 teams," which had Golden State finishing eighth in the Western Conference with an average win total of 41.9.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin Signs 1-Year Celtics Contract After Leaving Nets

Veteran forward Blake Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin, 33, spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged a career-low 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor in 2021-22.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy