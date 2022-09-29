Read full article on original website
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'
Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York
It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA・
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News
A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday. The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week. "He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the...
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Sporting News
Why James Wiseman's preseason showing vs. Wizards has Warriors' Steve Kerr giddy
It's only preseason, but James Wiseman sure looked good in Golden State's win over Washington on Friday. In the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Wizards as part of this year's NBA Japan Games, Wiseman played 23 minutes off the bench and was the game's leading scorer with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds, tying him with the Wizards' Rui Hachimura for game-high honors.
Matt Barnes dropped another ominous hint about Ime Udoka
NBA veteran Matt Barnes keeps dropping ominous hints about disgraced Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka; yet, he still hasn’t offered specifics.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Postgame News
Baker Mayfield isn't guaranteed to be the Panthers starting quarterback moving forward. Carolina lost to Arizona on Sunday, falling to 1-3 on the season, and Mayfield and the Panthers offense struggled in a major way. Following the game, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if the team is considering a...
‘Kendrick today was killing’: Lakers members can’t help but praise guard after he lights up practice
Less than one week into the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp, guard Kendrick Nunn is apparently drawing rave reviews after missing last season due to injury. Nunn was signed by the Lakers as a free agent last year, but a nagging bone bruise in his right knee never healed well enough to return him to the court. Now, he’s an early contender to start the regular season opener.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for longtime sports reporter Erin Andrews. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter announced some major personal news on social media. Andrews' side business, WEAR By EA, hit a major mark this week. Andrews' personal brand is now three years old. "It’s a BIG day for our...
NFL・
Naomi Osaka Wears Unreleased Air Jordans to NBA Preseason Game
Tennis star Naomi Osaka wore Air Jordan sneakers ahead of their release date to the Golden State Warriors preseason game in Japan.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons reacts to Nets coach Steve Nash’s plan to play him at center
Ben Simmons comes into the 2022-23 season as the new piece that can put the Brooklyn Nets back into title contention. The 6’11” point guard possesses a skillset unlike any other player in Nets franchise history. Coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, head coach Steve Nash was highly complimentary of the three-time All-Star’s versatility Tuesday at training camp.
The Spun
