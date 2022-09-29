Read full article on original website
Asm. Kevin McCarty on vetoed Kindergarten related bills
California Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the veto of a pair of Kindergarten-related bills by Governor Gavin Newsom.
California Decriminalizes Safe Jaywalking
California has significantly loosened its jaywalking laws. On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom officially signed AB 2147, aka the Freedom to Walk Act. The legislation essentially decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances, as it allows pedestrians to walk outside the designated intersections without being ticketed. However, there are some cases in which jaywalking citations will be issued.
