ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death
Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
The Equalizer Premiere Recap: How Does Robyn's Feud With Mason Quinn End?! — Plus, Grade the Episode!
Self-assured vigilante Robyn McCall is usually rescuing others. But at the start of season three of The Equalizer, which premiered Sunday on CBS, our hero is in need of potentially life-saving assistance. At the end of last season’s finale, Robyn was kidnapped from her vehicle in front of Aunt Vi and Delilah. Her assailants were presumably affiliated with Mason Quinn, whom Robyn was obsessively hunting after the terrorist murdered William Bishop (played by Chris Noth), her former superior and friend. The new episode opens moments after Robyn’s disappearance, as Aunt Vi and Delilah frantically convey whatever they can remember to responding police...
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
Spy x Family Introduces a New Esper
Spy x Family is finally back in action with new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the midseason premiere got things off with a bang with the introduction of a new esper to the series! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted the first half of its first season earlier this Spring, and it really took off with fans to the point that now fans can't wait to see the second half of the season this Fall. It's already fulfilling that promise with a major new introduction shaking things up for Anya Forger!
23 Actors Who Were Paid A Ton Despite Being — Fine, I'm Gonna Say It — Low-Key Lazy
Imagine going to work for four days and making 3 MILLION DOLLARS.
No Time to Die Producers Had to Convince Studio Execs to Kill James Bond
No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, did the unthinkable by killing the iconic character. Daniel Craig's final 007 outing ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save everyone else, marking the first time in the franchise any iteration of the character died. The series will continue with a new actor in the role and a new direction for the story, but it's not lost on fans just how significant that ending was. The producers had to work to convince the studio to allow it.
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
House of the Dragon: What Happens to Laenor Velaryon?
The sixth episode of House of the Dragon ended in tragedy, with Laena Velaryon choosing to die by the flame of her own dragon instead of losing her life during a dangerous childbirth. This leaves Daemon without a wife, and the King Consort without his beloved sister and best friend. The death of Laena will change a lot for all sorts of characters in Westeros, especially Laenor, who now finds himself in a vulnerable place. Could he now be next on the chopping block.
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals His Favorite Character From Blonsky's Wellness Retreat
The seventh episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, "The Retreat," saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) paying a visit to Emil Blonsky/Abomination's (Tim Roth) wellness retreat for powered villains looking to better themselves. Earlier in the season, Jen defended Blonksy at his parole hearing, and he was released from jail. While he's still being monitored, Blonsky is now living his best life running the retreat with his seven soulmates. In a new interview with Marvel.com, the cast and crew involved with the newest episode talk about bringing Blonsky's retreat to life, and Roth revealed Saracen, the vampire played by Terrence Clowe, was his favorite.
Who Is Sauron in The Rings of Power? All Suspects Ranked
Only two episodes remain in the first season of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and franchise big bad Sauron has still not been revealed. There's been speculation from fans and critics throughout the series about where he will show up, or more accurately, that he already has and someone in the cast is not who they say they are. That in mind we've assembled a list of the most likely suspects for the successor to Morgoth and ranked them by how likely they are to be the titular Lord of the Rings. Spoilers for all six episodes follow!
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
Black Clover Teases Next Movie Update
Black Clover has been hard at work at the anime's feature film debut coming some time next year, and now the franchise is setting the stage for the next major update that they are teasing is coming soon! The anime adaptation taking on Yuki Tabata's original manga series wrapped up its TV run some time ago before the anime could take on the final two arcs of the series, so fans have been curious to see whether or not that will ever make it to screen. But with the new movie announced to be in the works following the anime, there are still many things unknown about what to expect.
‘Leopoldstadt’ Review: A Moving Broadway Production of Tom Stoppard’s Intensely Personal Drama
In a radical departure from his usual intellectually esoteric style, Tom Stoppard’s new play is an intensely personal family drama. “Leopoldstadt,” which takes its name from the Jewish quarter of Vienna, doesn’t concern itself with quantum mechanics, metaphysical mysteries, Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle or Fermat’s Last Theorem — all topics the playwright has tackled in previous plays. But because it follows the disintegrating fortunes of a close-knit Jewish family (and their goyish relatives by marriage), it does deal, in its way, with chaos theory. The set (Richard Hudson, with a shout-out to the props team), costumes (Brigitte Reiffenstuel) and especially the lighting design...
Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild
Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.
The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes' Full Name Revealed
Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) has been called many names on The Walking Dead: "Sheriff." "Cowboy." "Officer Friendly." "Rick the Prick." (That's a Negan-ism.) But there's a question fans haven't asked: what is Rick Grimes' real name? AMC Networks and collectors marketplace Goldin are auctioning over 100 production-used props from The Walking Dead, including the Grimes family photo album, as seen on the show's first season episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Included in the prop lot are more than 30 Grimes family pictures of Rick, his wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), their son Carl (Chandler Riggs), and Carl's handwritten goodbye letter to Rick from Season 8.
AEW's Miro to Appear on Tonight's East New York Premiere on CBS
AEW star Miro (real name Miroslav Barnyashev) will appear in tonight's premiere of the new CBS drama East New York on Sunday night. "The Redeemer" plays the character Nikolai Dushkin and was shown in the series' first trailer being interrogated and asking for a lawyer. The Bulgarian star was absent from AEW programming for a good chunk of 2022, partially due to him pursuing acting roles like this.
The Crow Reboot Reportedly Wraps Production
Production on the long-in-development reboot of The Crow has wrapped, meaning that barring a Batgirl-style calamity, the movie is finally going to be a reality. According to The Prague Reporter, the 10-week-long production on The Crow reboot starring It's Bill Skarsgård has wrapped production in Prague. The twist? According to paperwork filed with the Czech Republic, the production was registered as a six-episode TV series, rather than the feature film suggested in previous reports. If true, this would be the secondTV adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book, following The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, which ran in 1998 and 1999. There were also four movies released between 1994 and 2005.
Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise
Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
The Waterboy 2: Adam Sandler Open to Sequel
Adam Sandler is a fan-favorite funny man with many iconic comedies under his belt. Billy Madison,. , and The Wedding Singer are just some of his 1990s classics. Another movie from that era that doesn't get as much play these days is The Waterboy, which has an impressive 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving there's still a lot of love for the movie. Recently, Sandler was interviewed on Variety's Awards Circut Podcast and was asked if he'd ever want to make a sequel to The Waterboy. While nothing is in the works, it sounds like Sandler would enjoy reuniting with the movie's cast.
