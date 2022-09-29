Read full article on original website
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
Nightwing calls for all DC superheroes to assemble in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5
Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 marks the return of the Justice League
Why The Woman King Warriors And Black Panther’s Dora Milaje Are Completely Different, Despite Its Stunt Team Overlap
In CinemaBlend's interview with The Woman King's Jénel Stevens, the stuntwoman shared why her experience in Marvel did not carry over into this new movie.
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
Charlize Theron says she was belittled by a male director who made her attend multiple costume fittings
Harper's Bazaar published an interview with Charlize Theron on Thursday. Theron, 47, said she previously worked with a male director who made her attend multiple fittings. Theron created her production company, in part, to give actors more control over wardrobe and makeup.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Which Joshua Jackson Movies Give Her 'Warm, Fuzzy Feelings'
Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's teen idol face Jodie Turner-Smith is husband Joshua Jackson's biggest fan. Speaking with PEOPLE about their partnership with Motorola and its #TheCallThatStartedItAll campaign, the British actress-model, 36, confesses to being a fan of Jackson's long before they entered each other's lives. "I have a lot of warm, fuzzy feelings about The Skulls," she tells PEOPLE, citing his 2000 thriller while seated next to Jackson, 44. Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's...
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Paris Jackson stuns at the red carpet as she hugs Alexandra Shipp
Paris Jackson wore gold at the red carpet and had fun as she hugged her friend, the actress Alexandra Shipp. The two attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which has hosted in West Hollywood this past Thursday evening. RELATED: Prince Jackson continues father Michael...
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
