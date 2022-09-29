Pokemon Go will be rolling out some new look for the Team Leaders in the coming weeks, and players have some very mixed opinions. Yesterday, the PokeMiners Twitter account revealed that Spark, Blanche, and Candela would all receive updates in the coming week along with Professor Willow. The new looks swaps out the futuristic Pokemon trainer looks with some more casual looks. This marks the first time that the Pokemon Go Team Leaders have received an update since they were introduced in 2016. No reasons were given for the change, although it could be tied to a change in seasons or the upcoming Halloween event. As with all datamined assets, this isn't a guarantee that new content is coming, although Pokemon Go has been pretty consistent with adding events shortly after they were added.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO