Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
happygamer.com
BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
ComicBook
Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release
Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.
ComicBook
God of War PC Studio Working to Turn "Flagship" PlayStation IP Into a Live-Service Game
A "flagship" PlayStation IP is apparently being turned into a live-service project by Jetpack Interactive, a studio that worked to bring God of War to the PC platform. It's not known which IP it is that's being focused during this initiative with news of these plans only recently revealed through a job listing on LinkedIn. There was also an indication that God of War Ragnarok could be coming to the PC platform later on, though that's perhaps less surprising now given how many PlayStation games have come to the PC.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Disco Elysium Veterans Reportedly Forced Out of Sequel Development
Key members of the Disco Elysium development team have apparently been forced to leave the studio. According to a Medium blog post from ZA/UM's Martin Lugia, developers Robert Kurvitz, Aleksander Rostov and Helen Hindpere haven't been with the team "since the end of last year and their leaving the company was involuntary." While ZA/UM still exists, it's now missing the core members that made the game so successful. According to Lugia, the departures "would seem like bad news for the loving fans that are waiting for the Disco sequel." Lugia's post says that the departures represent the dissolution of what he calls the "ZA/UM cultural association."
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Horror Game Now Releasing Earlier Than Expected
A highly anticipated Xbox exclusive horror game will be releasing much sooner now. Xbox hasn't had a ton of heavy hitter exclusives since the Xbox Series X was released in 2020. That's not to say there have been zero, we've had Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite to name some of the biggest. Both of these were tremendous games, though Halo Infinite has struggled a lot since releasing. It hasn't been able to meet the standards fans want for post-launch support and has dropped critical features like couch co-op. Xbox took a bit of a blow earlier this year when it confirmed that it was delaying Starfield to 2023 despite the fact it was intended to release this November. It was expected to be Xbox's killer app for 2022, but unfortunately, it will have to wait until next year.
ComicBook
No More Heroes Creator Gives Hope for New Series Entry
No More Heroes III is set to release on PlayStation and Xbox platforms this month, but the game currently represents the final entry in the series. Series creator and director Goichi Suda (also known as Suda51) has teased plans to unveil a new game from Grasshopper Manufacturer later this year, but it won't be one that features Travis Touchdown. There are no current plans for the team to revisit the series, but Suda51 did leave the possibility open in a new interview with GNN (translated by Video Games Chronicle). However, it could be quite some time before that happens!
Polygon
Square Enix’s The DioField Chronicle is 2022’s sleeper RPG hit
Some friends and I have a saying about video games: “Less talk-y, more do-y.” It’s an extremely broad (and sometimes refutable) criticism aimed at the fact that, more often than not, video games are better when they let their gameplay speak for them. The DioField Chronicle is the latest champion of this sentiment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Steam Deck's Most Popular Game Hasn't Even Fully Released
The most popular game that is playable on Valve's Steam Deck platform is a title that hasn't even been fully released just yet. Since first arriving earlier this year, a number of PC fans have slowly been gravitating towards playing games from their Steam library on Steam Deck. And while the hardware is likely still pretty niche overall, the title that most owners are playing is one that you might not initially expect.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle Is Another Average Puzzle
Today's Wordle shouldn't be too tough to solve. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
IGN
Company of Heroes 3: Modding Details Revealed – IGN First
Get your first look at what the modding tools that Company of Heroes 3 will be shipping with will be capable of as our month of exclusive IGN First coverage on Relic's upcoming WWII-set RTS sequel comes to a close. Written and narrated by Leana Hafer.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release
Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death
House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.
ComicBook
Skyrim Anniversary Edition Gets Another Surprise Launch Beyond Nintendo Switch Version
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition showed up on the Nintendo Switch platform this week as a surprise release with an even more surprising price of $70. But in addition to that Switch launch, Skyrim also found a new home on GOG. The CD Projekt-owned launcher welcomed Skyrim to its catalog with a couple of unique features and a price that might seem pretty appealing to those who want to round out their Skyrim on yet another platform.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Team Leaders Will Get Fresh Look, Players Have Mixed Opinions
Pokemon Go will be rolling out some new look for the Team Leaders in the coming weeks, and players have some very mixed opinions. Yesterday, the PokeMiners Twitter account revealed that Spark, Blanche, and Candela would all receive updates in the coming week along with Professor Willow. The new looks swaps out the futuristic Pokemon trainer looks with some more casual looks. This marks the first time that the Pokemon Go Team Leaders have received an update since they were introduced in 2016. No reasons were given for the change, although it could be tied to a change in seasons or the upcoming Halloween event. As with all datamined assets, this isn't a guarantee that new content is coming, although Pokemon Go has been pretty consistent with adding events shortly after they were added.
ComicBook
Final Major Call of Duty: Warzone Update Commemorates OP Weapon
Call of Duty: Warzone players are in the midst of the end of an era now that the game's final major update is out ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As part of that update, Raven Software paid tribute to some of Warzone's best (or at least the most notable) moments throughout the history of the game via some calling cards made free for all players. Some of those referenced different metas throughout the games' various seasons including one where the competitive and casual scene was dominated by one weapon: the DMR 14.
ComicBook
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
ComicBook
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Remaster May Have Been in the Works At Rockstar Games
A remaster of Midnight Club: Los Angeles may have been in the works at Rockstar Games at some point. Midnight Club is one of Rockstar Games' most unique franchises because it's not violent, it's pretty accessible to all ages, and you're confined to a vehicle. Sadly Rockstar Games has left the series dormant like many of its other franchises after the success of Grand Theft Auto V. The last entry in the series was Midnight Club: Los Angeles which released on Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2008. It's also backward compatible on Xbox One and Series X|S, but it is missing some music and other features that were included at launch.
ComicBook
Xbox May Make Big Change to Series X|S Quick Resume Feature
Xbox may be making a big change to the Quick Resume feature on Xbox Series X|S. When the Xbox Series X|S was released in 2020, it wasn't as obvious of a leap as the PlayStation 5. Unlike the Sony console, it had the same UI, a slightly refined controller, and some other small tweaks, but the biggest changes were mostly within the hardware of the console so it could be extremely powerful. It didn't have the traditional fan fare of a brand new console with flashy new features and gimmicks, but there was one really notable addition that has been a bit of a game changer: Quick Resume. The feature allows players to essentially have a queue of games that save where you left off and you can return to them later, even if it has been months and you've played other games since then.
ComicBook
Super Mario Bros. Movie Figures Leaked by Early Listings
The currently untitled Super Mario Bros. movie from Nintendo and Illumination will unsurprisingly be accompanied by some tie-in figures according to some listings that appear to have gone up a bit ahead of schedule. Figures that we know about already based on these listings include one each for Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Toad. The only catch is that images pertaining to these listings haven't actually leaked just yet, so we don't know exactly what these new figures will look like.
Comments / 0